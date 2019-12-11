This cafe has the most unbelievable range of hot chocolate in Dublin

In terms of the best hot chocolate in Dublin, this cafe is a fair contender.
While on the hunt for a gloriously indulgent hot chocolate on the weekend (it was one of those days), my mate and I decided to head to The Sweetest Thing on Bachelor's Walk.
And lads, it was unreal.
So, what's on the menu?
Well, there are some dreamy entries on the list including Maltesers Hot Chocolate, Mint Hot Chocolate, Orange Hot Chocolate, Cadbury's Hot Chocolate, White Hot Chocolate, Dark Hot Chocolate...
*Stops for breath*
... Chocolate Latte, Coconut Hot Chocolate, Peanut Butter Hot Chocolate, Cookie & Cream Hot Chocolate and Guinness Hot Chocolate.
All the Christmas feels & delicious desserts are in full swing here at the Sweetest thing chocolate cafe 🎄✨ gorgeous snap taken by @nhemhesis & @dianairinap ! • • • #thesweetestthing #thesweetestthingchocolatecafe #cafe #dublin #christmas #desserts #hotchocolate #cakes #dublincity #irishcafe #sweetthooth
Our CHOCOLATE latte is definitely one of our most luxurious hidden gems ! Instead of coffee , this drink is loaded with thick melted Belgian chocolate topped with hot milk and fresh cream ready to be mixed together to create the perfect rich unique hot chocolate drink 🤤🤤 tag your chocolate loving bestie who would appreciate this ! • • • • #thesweetestthing #chocolatecafe #thesweetestthingchocolatecafe #dublin #hotchocolate #chocolatelatte #chocolatelover #dessert #winter #dublincity
Our very popular and very sweet WHITE HOT CHOCOLATE 🤤 once again we’ve been voted into Dublins top 5 best hot chocolates by @officialspin1038 ! Come see for yourself with our wide range of drinks to choose from 👀 • • • #dublin #dublincity #hotchocolate #whitehotchocolate #bachelorswalk #winter #chocolatecafe #dublincafe #chocolateshop #sweettooth
Oh, and there's one more which I opted for: The deliciously creamy and chocolatey Baileys Hot Chocolate.
And it was nothing short of glorious.
BAILEYS HOT CHOCOLATE 🤤 Definitely one of the favourites this season & we completely understand why with its delicious taste and creamy texture 🙌🏻✨ Also available for takeaway while you roam through town viewing the Christmas lights 💫🎄 • • • • #thesweetestthing #thesweetestthingchocolatecafe #hotchocolate #cafe #chocolatecafe #baileyshotchocolate #dessert #chocolatelovers #dublin #christmas #dublincity #sweettooth
Now, I'd be a fan of Baileys on its own, but this is possibly the best form I've ever had it in. Topped with cream, chocolate syrup and a Baileys chocolate treat, it was a fairly generous beverage/dessert that only cost me a mere €4.50. If you think €4.50 is a bit excessive for a hot chocolate, you'll quickly change your mind once you try this one.
And if the hot chocolates weren't enough to entice you into the cafe, then all of their other offerings are bound to satisfy your sweet temptations.
Chocolate fondue platter, anyone?
Introducing our brand new addition to The Sweetest Thing... THE CHOCOLATE FONDUE PLATTER 😋 perfect for 2 people sharing OR treat yourself to this delicious dessert 🍓🍪🍦🍫 Tag who you’d choose to help you with this ! • • #happynovember #thesweetestthing #thesweetestthingchocolatecafe #dessert #chocolate #chocolatelover #sweettooth #dublin #chocolatecafe #chocolatefondue
And for when the weather gets warmer, they have an unreal range of milkshakes.
Plus, I will definitely be returning to try their crepes, which look insanely tasty.
Pancake Tuesdays in the Sweetest Thing Cafe EVERY Tuesday !! Buy one get one HALF PRICE🥞 this is our strawberry, banana & nutella pancake 🍓🍌 pop in and treat yourself with a friend ! YUM ! #thesweetestthing #thesweetestthingchocolatecafe #dublin #dublincity #pancakes #chocolatecafe #irishcafe #foodies
And as soon as you walk in, you'll instantly be intrigued by their range of cakes, pastries and other wonderfully sweet treats.
To find more deliciously indulgent hot chocolate in Dublin, check out our handy little guide here.