A magical festive market will take over Dublin Castle this Christmas

Get ready for a super magical Christmas Market experience at Dublin Castle this festive season.

Brought to us by The Office Of Public Works and Dublin City Council, the market takes place from Thursday, December 12 until Sunday, December 22 in the historic surroundings of Dublin Castle which is set to become a winter wonderland.

Expect a boutique open-air Christmas Market, evening carol singing, a Neapolitan crib and evening access to the traditionally decorated State apartments as well as loads of other festive offerings.

Taking place in the beautiful courtyard, the market will feature over 30 traditional alpine market stalls selling everything from hand-made crafts, gorgeous gift ideas and, of course, mouth-watering festive bites.

So, what vendors will be there?

Visitors will be delighted to know that Handsome Burger will be featured! The award-winning Galway foodies will be serving up delicious Irish beef and vegetarian options.

There will also be Olea Flatbreads serving up their innovative street food, offering warm flatbreads with mouth-watering fillings.

Meanwhile, other food vendors that will be there include Kano Pizza, Swing Grill, Beanery 76, Sweet Churro, the Crepe Box and loads more.

In terms of crafts, there will be loads to choose from, such as ceramics, wooden crafts, jewellery, paintings, skincare and plenty more.

Vendors such as Michelle Hannon Ceramics, Oileann Jewellery, Ogowna Sculptures, Living Earth Photography and Jill and Gill will have some amazingly gorgeous bits on offer. So if you're looking for a cute gift for someone this Christmas, there'll be loads of that.

Plus, on the weekend of December 14 and 15, an extra 15 vendors will arrive, setting up shop indoors.

Local choirs will also be on hand to spread the festive cheer with performances every night.

And just in case you thought things weren't festive enough, you'll also be able to take horse carriage rides around the castle grounds and gardens on the weekends.

After that, little ones (and adults living their childhood dream) will be able to take a ride on the gorgeous vintage carrousel. Imagine the Instagram gold that will come from that!

And then after all of that (yes, there's more), visitors can explore the beautifully decorated State Apartments between 6pm and 8pm.

The castle's interiors will be decked out in the most stunning Christmas decor. And after you've taken in all that festive beauty, you can then head on to the gothic revival Chapel Royal, the setting for the Castle’s handmade Neapolitan Baroque crib.

The market will be open from 12pm until 8pm daily between December 12 and 22.

The Office of Public Works also announced a special programme of events at Dublin Castle to mark the festive season. Christmas Evenings at the Castle will take place on December 3, 5, 6, 16, 18 and 19.

The evenings will feature choral performances in the Chapel Royal followed by an opportunity to view the Neapolitan Crib and festively decorated State Apartments and a reception in the Gothic Room. Kicking off at 6.30pm on the above dates, tickets cost €20 per head.