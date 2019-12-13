Are these the most Insta-worthy cocktails in Dublin?

A good cocktail should be two things: tasty and photogenic. And these ones might be some of the tastiest and most insta-worthy cocktails in Dublin.

As it's located on the basement level, it's easy to walk past 9 Below, a chic yet fun cocktail bar on Stephen's Green, without even noticing. But trust me, you should definitely head inside and discover all of the amazing cocktails and craic to be had in this bar. Walk-ins are more than welcome, after all.

With pop culture-inspired cocktails, they're as tasty and exciting as they are Insta gold: ideal for a night out with your gal squad.

But first, let's talk about the space itself. Because it's nothing short of gorgeous.

The beautifully designed speakeasy-inspired space offers four intimate rooms where you can sit back and relax with one of their delightful cocktails. It's both classy and quirky, as you'll discover when you come across the Mona Lisa picture with Uma Thurman's head.

Then, the fun starts. Open from 5pm Tuesday to Saturday, there are DJs on the weekend playing all of your favourite R&B and 2000s pop bangers.

The first section on the menu to grab your attention will be the 'Showstopper' page, consisting of interesting (and pretty wild) cocktail vessels including a pink Michelangelo’s David’s Head, a smoking Zombie head, and a Bathtub filled with flowers.

After trying out some of them, move onto the bar's own delicious creations like their The Strawberry Shortcake cocktail (which actually tastes like cake) or their pink Dark & Stormy cocktail called “Stormy Daniels".

With an amazingly talented team of mixologists, the bar's cocktails are made with hand-crafted signature ingredients. Plus, their prices are pretty much on par with any other cocktail bar in the city.

And what's better is that there's no need to book a spot as the bar accepts walk-ins. So if you fancy switching up your regular night out with your pals and trying something super new and truly unique cocktails in Dublin, then this spot is exactly where you need to head.