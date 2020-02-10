Five free things to do in Dublin over the next few weeks

If you're saving, there is often a pang of guilt attached to doing something fun. ESPECIALLY when you're saving for a mortgage. Luckily, there are loads of cheap things to do in Dublin.

Saving up for a deposit is tough and you still deserve to enjoy yourself. So, here are seven cheap things to keep an eye out for in Dublin over the next few weeks.

First-time buyers brunch in Ranelagh

Fancy some brunch (on us) as well as some amazing insights from mortgage and property experts?

Then you should definitely check out our next AIB Livin Dublin first-time buyers brunch. We have hosted a whole heap of these in an around Dublin over the last year and a half.

This time, we're heading to The Americana Bar in The Devlin Hotel on Saturday, February 22 between 10am and 11.30am.

Check out more here.

Dublin Vintage Kilo Sale at the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel

Vintage Kilo sales aren't just good fun. They also provide the opportunity to find an absolute STEAL of a bargain.

If you haven't been to one before, you basically pay by the kilo. Last time I went, I got five shirts and it only added up to €18 in total. If that's not a bargain then I don't know what is.

This event on February 15 is actually free to go to. You can register here.

Free Cookery Demo at Camile Thai

Camile is one of our favourite Thai takeaways in the city. And on Saturday, February 15, they're hosting cooking demos in some of their stores in Dublin.

Taking place in Artane, Sutton, Pearse Street, Phibsborough and Rathmines, you're invited along to these demos and learn all about the fun, festive, and health-focused nature of Thai cooking.

And of course, you'll have some delicious Thai food to tuck into by the end of it.

Exhibition at The Gallery of Photography

Until Sunday, March 1, you can check out this class exhibition at The Gallery of Photography, Meeting House Square, Temple Bar.

New Artificiality by Catherine Leutenegger explores the photographer's fascination with developments in technology, namely 3D printing.

It makes for a fairly alternative and eye-opening day out.

First-time buyer summit in CHQ

Since our last AIB Livin Dublin First-Time Buyer Summit proved to be super popular, we thought that we may as well host another one.

From 6.30pm on Thursday, March 5, expect some bites, drinks and a panel discussion featuring mortgage and property experts.

Plus, there'll be mortgage advisors on hand to chat with you one-to-one.

More details will be announced on our site on Tuesday, February 17. So, keep an eye out!

Listen, just because you're saving up doesn't mean you have to give up on all of the fun to be had in Dublin.

