Five heavenly Mexican takeaways to order this weekend

VERDE

Located on Angier Street, VERDE has all kinds of Mexican goodness.

You can build your own burrito or bowl with some unreal fillings such as Chicken Tinga (marinated in their homemade chipotle tinga seasoning), Beef Barbacoa, Pork Carnitas, Chilli Con Carne or their veggie option which includes guacamole.

Or, you can opt for some delicious tacos, nachos or a salad box.

Zambrero

As far as Mexican takeaway in Dublin goes, this one has absolutely loads to choose from.

With stores in Sandyford, Hatch Street and Pearse Street, Zambrero serves up delightful Tiny Tortas, a toasted mini brioche bun filled with your choice of meat, kale salad mix, cheese, jalapenos and one of their six sauces.

And of course, they deliver unreal burritos. But the Mexican deliciousness doesn't end there. Why not try their nachos served with meat, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, up to three salsas, jalapenos, a squeeze of lime and choice of sauce? Or, you could go for a Zam Salad.

El Patron

Located on North King Street, El Patron is another one that serves up some gloriously tasty Mexican grub.

They have some fab quesadillas that are loaded with cheese, as well as nachos topped with cheese, chilli con carne and salsa.

And obviously, there are some incredible burritos on offer from this place. You can build your own or choose one from their set menu, such as their Steak Bandito Burrito, Pollo Santa Fe Burrito or their El Gordo Burrito.

Burritos and Blues

Situated on Wexford Street, this has to be one of the most popular burrito spots in Dublin. And here's why...

First of all, whether you opt for Carnitas Pork, Barbacoa Beef, Steak or Chicken, you can be sure that your burrito or burrito bowl will be super fresh and tasty.

Oh, and they also do a Grande Burrito, which is essentially two burritos in one.

If you're feeling brave, order a side of their #4 Salsa. According to them, it'll "blow your head off".

Amigos

Found in Sandyford, this spot serves up an impressive range of burritos, nachos, fajitas and even burgers.

First, you can order yourself some of their delicious starters such as Mexican Chicken Strips, Garlic Mushrooms, Chilli Poppers or Deep Filled Potato Skins.

Then, onto the main event! Their burgers, like the Peri Peri Chicken Burger, the Mighty Meaty Burger and the Mexican Beef Burger, all look divine.

While their burritos, enchiladas, tortilla nachos and chicken wings all sound just as mouth-watering.

