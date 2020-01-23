Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Five heavenly Mexican takeaways to order this weekend

By Brian Dillon

January 23, 2020 at 10:10am

Sponsored

Share:

Who's hungry? When it comes to delicious Mexican takeaways, we always are.

Since our tummies are rumbling for a bit of Mexican spice, we are feeling inspired to look at some of the best Mexican takeaways in Dublin you can order from Just Eat this weekend.

We'll be sat in away from the cold with a takeaway on the lap and Love Island on the telly this weekend. That's pure bliss if you ask me.

VERDE

Located on Angier Street, VERDE has all kinds of Mexican goodness.

You can build your own burrito or bowl with some unreal fillings such as Chicken Tinga (marinated in their homemade chipotle tinga seasoning), Beef Barbacoa, Pork Carnitas, Chilli Con Carne or their veggie option which includes guacamole.

Or, you can opt for some delicious tacos, nachos or a salad box.

View this post on Instagram

Tuesday's are for Tacos 😋

A post shared by Verde (@verde_mexican_ireland) on

Zambrero

As far as Mexican takeaway in Dublin goes, this one has absolutely loads to choose from.

With stores in Sandyford, Hatch Street and Pearse Street, Zambrero serves up delightful Tiny Tortas, a toasted mini brioche bun filled with your choice of meat, kale salad mix, cheese, jalapenos and one of their six sauces.

And of course, they deliver unreal burritos. But the Mexican deliciousness doesn't end there. Why not try their nachos served with meat, guacamole, cheese, sour cream, up to three salsas, jalapenos, a squeeze of lime and choice of sauce? Or, you could go for a Zam Salad.

View this post on Instagram

#IQRange

A post shared by Zambrero Ireland (@zambreroireland) on

El Patron

Located on North King Street, El Patron is another one that serves up some gloriously tasty Mexican grub.

They have some fab quesadillas that are loaded with cheese, as well as nachos topped with cheese, chilli con carne and salsa.

And obviously, there are some incredible burritos on offer from this place. You can build your own or choose one from their set menu, such as their Steak Bandito Burrito, Pollo Santa Fe Burrito or their El Gordo Burrito.

Burritos and Blues

Situated on Wexford Street, this has to be one of the most popular burrito spots in Dublin. And here's why...

First of all, whether you opt for Carnitas Pork, Barbacoa Beef, Steak or Chicken, you can be sure that your burrito or burrito bowl will be super fresh and tasty.

Oh, and they also do a Grande Burrito, which is essentially two burritos in one.

If you're feeling brave, order a side of their #4 Salsa. According to them, it'll "blow your head off".

View this post on Instagram

All of the colours 😍

A post shared by Burritos & Blues (@burritosandblues) on

Amigos

Found in Sandyford, this spot serves up an impressive range of burritos, nachos, fajitas and even burgers.

First, you can order yourself some of their delicious starters such as Mexican Chicken Strips, Garlic Mushrooms, Chilli Poppers or Deep Filled Potato Skins.

Then, onto the main event! Their burgers, like the Peri Peri Chicken Burger, the Mighty Meaty Burger and the Mexican Beef Burger, all look divine.

While their burritos, enchiladas, tortilla nachos and chicken wings all sound just as mouth-watering.

enchiladas

Love Island kicked off on Sunday, January 12 and we have been living for the drama so far. You can catch it every night on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

Plus, Just Eat launched a pretty lit competition to celebrate the return of the show and will give away a trip for two to South Africa, including all flights, private transfers, excursions, four nights at the 5* Table Bay Hotel and three nights at the 5* Gorah Elephant Camp to one lucky individual who orders on Just Eat before 23rd February 2020.

If you were tempted to order some delicious Mexican takeaways from Just Eat this weekend, I bet you're fully convinced now...

Or if you fancy some delicious Thai takeaway, check out some of our picks here.

Sponsored By
Just Eat is the official sponsor of Love Island on Virgin Media One and is Ireland’s leading marketplace for online food ordering and delivery, with over 2,200 takeaway restaurants over 40 cuisines online and on the app. Order on just-eat.ie or download the Just Eat app today.
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Kids eat for free in every Eddie Rockets in Dublin tomorrow

A slick new pizza, pasta and grill place opened up on the Northside

Top tips to make your house a home in 2020

Remember Ash? They're performing in Tower Records on Dawson Street in February

You may also love

Top tips to make your house a home in 2020

We're hosting another class first time buyers summit in Dublin

Five DELICIOUS Thai takeaways to enjoy with Love Island

This AfterCare service is possibly the most convenient way to get your car serviced in Dublin

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy