Five DELICIOUS Thai takeaways to enjoy with Love Island

A night in watching Love Island can only be made better by one thing: delicious food. And this week, we feel like these Thai takeaways will do the job.

Just Eat has an incredible array of gorgeous Thai takeaways, and we're highlighting just five of those that would be ideal for your night in watching all of the drama unfold in the villa.

Diep

With 11 locations around the city, pretty much all Dubs will be able to order some fabulous Thai cuisine from this popular spot.

Our pick? Well, before anything, definitely order yourself some Bangkok Fried Chicken (served with mixed spices, pickled carrot, cucumber, sriracha or sweet chilli dip and lettuce for wrapping).

Their Thai style chicken satay is divine as is their Chicken Katsu Curry, Green Curry, Rendang and Nasi Goreng, to name just a few.

Camile Thai

Camile Thai is one of the top Thai takeaways in Dublin for a reason. Whatever you order, you know you're in for a treat.

My personal go-to order would be the Chicken Massaman Curry with a side of vegetable spring rolls, but I do like to switch it up every now and again because their menu is jam-packed full of Thai deliciousness!

Their Chicken Thai Masala, Irish Beef Chu Chi Curry, Duck Chiang Mai and Pad Thai are also to die for.

Plus, it's considered to be healthy and sustainable, with loads of vegan and vegetarian options.

San Sab

If you're in the market for some Thai dumplings, this place is a definite shout.

Other delicious smaller bites on offer are their Vegetable Spring Rolls, San Sab Spring Rolls, Phi Phi Butterfly and Thai Style Crispy Pork Belly.

When it comes to the main event, their Crispy Sweet Chilli Chicken is a wonderful choice. Or you could also opt for their Tamarind Duck, Pad Kra Pao, Pad Prik or Stir Fry Red Curry.

They also serve up some unreal salads and wok noodles.

Mao At Home

Coining themselves as "the top Asian restaurant chain in Dublin for over 20 years", you'll be ordering this with a lot of expectations. And it's not likely you'll be disappointed.

Located on Main Street, Donnybrook, Mao at Home actually serves up a Love Island special which includes two mains and one bottle of wine (this was just meant to be).

In the mood for something hot and spicy? Try their Chilli Chicken Ramen. Or, if you want something milder, order their Thai Yellow Curry, Bang Bang Chicken or Chilli Lime Beef.

Saba To Go

Being both delicious and healthy, Saba To Go is ideal for your whole 'new year, new you' vibe. Plus, it took home the prize for Ireland's Best Curry in 2016, so you know it's good.

Here's what we recommend. For starters, get yourself some Hoi Sin Duck Rolls (divine) or some Vegetable Parcels, Satay Gai or Butterfly Tiger Prawns.

Their wok dishes, such as their Phad Kaprow, Crispy Chilli Chicken and Phad King, are divine.

Meanwhile, they have a delicious range of curries to try, such as Gaeng Karee Fuktong, Gaeng Pet, Massaman Curry, Yellow Curry and Green Curry.

Love Island kicked off last Sunday, January 12 and the tea has been HOT so far. You can catch it every night on Virgin Media One at 9pm.

Plus, Just Eat launched a pretty lit competition to celebrate the return of the show and will give away a trip for two to South Africa, including all flights, private transfers, excursions, four nights at the 5* Table Bay Hotel and three nights at the 5* Gorah Elephant Camp to one lucky individual who orders on Just Eat before 23rd February 2020.

If ordering some of these mouth-watering Thai takeaways didn't sound appealing before, I bet it does now.