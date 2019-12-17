Four Star Pizza is giving away daily prizes with their 'kindness calendar'

It's like an advent calendar, but way more delicious! Brought to us by Four Star Pizza, the 'Kindness Calendar' is giving the fine people of Dublin the opportunity to get there hands on some tasty freebies as well as unreal deals and discount codes.

Here's how it works

Every day, you'll be able to head over to their website and scratch the number and see what treat lies behind.

Whether it's a code for discounts on pizza or a free portion of cookies, we have a feeling that this will become part of people's daily routine this December.

With all of the madness leading up to the big day, this is just the kind of treat we deserve.

But that's not all!

Although Christmas is a time of year to enjoy ourselves and have the craic with friends and family, it's also the time of year to give back.

And that's where the kindness calendar comes in.

For every order made, Four Star Pizza will donate €1 to a charity of your choice. All you have to do is choose the charity code at the checkout.

So you're getting treats and giving to charity!

And once you've scratched one, sure you can go back the next day and do it all again.

And, you can do so right up until the end of the year. So it's safe to say that you're guaranteed to get your hands on a wonderfully delicious prize before the end of the year.

So what on earth are you waiting for? To nab your deal, discount code or even FREEBIE and give some money towards some important causes, head here.

