Four unreal New Year's Eve parties in Dublin

Well, 2020 seems to be coming around quicker than we expected. With all the madness leading up to Christmas, it's easy to forget to check out the New Year's Eve parties in Dublin.

Well, I think we might have you sorted. Four venues in the city are set to host some fabulous New Year's parties this year and we are buzzing.

Swing into 2020 at Sophie’s at The Dean

Is there anything more fab than ringing in the new year on one of the city's most glam rooftop bars? I think not.

With three different sounds over three different floors, it's set to be one of the most anticipated and exclusive New Year's Eve parties in Dublin.

Bartenders will be mixing up cocktails and pouring bubbles all night long, be ready to dance the night away.

There are a limited number of Early Bird tickets for €20 with general admission being €25. You can grab your tickets here.

The Roaring 2020’s at The Liquor Rooms

Being one of the most glamorous Speakeasy-inspired experiences in the city, it's only right that The Liquor Rooms host a whopper party to welcome the roaring 2020s!

To mark the 100 year anniversary of prohibition in America and the emergence of these Speakeasies, The Liquor Rooms will bring us back to the 1920s before launching us into the 2020s.

It'll be €15 at the door, but there are €10 Early Bird tickets available here.

New Year's Party at Everleigh

This one is set to be one of the most colourful New Year's Eve parties in Dublin to ring in 2020.

20 years ago, people thought computers would crash and the world would fall apart with the turn of the century.

Since we're still here 20 years later, Everleigh wants to celebrate with their ‘end of the world’ Y2K party.

There'll be live DJs providing all your favourite bops from the past two decades as well as unreal drinks promos.

Grab your early bird tickets here for just €10. Or, you can pay €15 at the door.

Meet Me in The Penthouse

Why not ring in 2020 with the ultimate Penthouse party at The Dean Dublin?

Town can be a nightmare to get home from on busy nights like this. So a stay in one of their penthouses or suites would be the most unreal way to ring in the new year in style.

The huge bedrooms come with mega beds, luxe linens, bespoke furniture, speakers and loads more. Plus, when you book your stay, you'll also get tickets to The Dean, Sophie’s and Everleigh New Years Eve Party, two bottles of Alesso prosecco, one bottle of Tanqueray gin, one bottle of Roe & Co Irish Whiskey, 10 bottles of Sol, 10 Fever-Tree mixers and 10 Red Bull. I think that should just about cover it.

Penthouses sleep four people and start at €1,500 while The Dean Suite starts at €1,050 and sleeps two.

For booking inquiries, you can contact [email protected] or call 01 607 8110.

Whichever party you choose to attend, you're sure to be ringing in the new decade in style.