You can now get one gift card for over 46 bars, restaurants and experiences in Dublin

Catch a movie at The Stella.

A movie viewing at The Stella is hands-down one of the most unique and glam experiences to be had in the city.

Sitting in this gorgeously restored theatre will transport you right back to the 1920s.

You can catch the latest blockbuster movies as well as classic favourites. Plus, there's also the Stella Cocktail Club where you can grab a classy drink from their bespoke menu before or after eating at the Stella Diner right next door, which serves a stunning American-style all-day menu from 8am until 10pm 7 days a week.

Enjoy pizza and rooftop views at Sophie's

Is there anything more boujie than dining on a rooftop? I think not.

Whether it's a bright summer evening or a dark Winter's night, the 360-degree views to be taken in at Sophie's are like no other. And the food ain't too bad either...

Their GORGEOUS wood-fire pizza menu offers a wide range of pizza goodness for all tastes.

Their glorious side dishes include a creamy, golden Mac & Cheese and the house favourite – the Parmesan Fries.

And you can enjoy all of this under heaters and blankets (just in case this didn't sound appealing already).

Devour an Indian feast at Doolally

Doolally is one of the most exciting additions to arrive in the city this year. Since it opened earlier in the year, it has been going down a treat.

Bringing a fresh taste of India to Dublin, this restaurant combines brilliant flavours, quality produce, warm and welcoming service and excellent tipples in the form of stellar cocktails.

Their menus were created in collaboration with one of the UK's top Indian chefs, Alfred Prasad.

And the wide range of menus suits all dining desires like brunch, lunch specials, afternoon bites, lassis and sharbat, stunning dessert and classy cocktails.

Enjoy Sunday Lunch at the Grayson

If you're looking for a long, leisurely lunch with mates of a Sunday, then look no further than the Grayson.

Their menu comprises of delicious and sometimes unexpected dishes such as Chicken Liver Parfait, Irish ‘Nduja Meatballs and a whopper Seafood Platter for two.

Honestly, what better way to spend a Sunday?

And if you're really in the mood to treat yourself, you can also order a stunning cocktail or even a glass of bubbly.

Sip away at Vintage Cocktail Club

Vintage Cocktail Club is one of the most exciting spots in the city for anyone who loves cocktails (so all of us).

Hidden behind a black door only marked with the letters VCC lies a cocktail lover's heaven.

With a massively extensive cocktail menu, there's something for everyone and makes for the ultimate swanky night out with your mates.

And their cocktails are as delicious as they are Insta-worthy, as is the venue itself.

Treat the family at Captain America's

Looking for somewhere to enjoy a super juicy burger, delicious wings and maybe even a cocktail or two? Captain America's is nothing short of a great shout.

Combining great food and rock'n'roll tunes, it makes for one of the most fun dining experiences in the city.

Pro-tip: If you're dining here, do not skip the dessert. With indulgent sundaes and milkshakes, you'd only be raging if you missed out on all of that delight.

Captain America's can be found on Dublin's Grafton Street as well as in Blanchardstown and Cork.

Grab a pizza to go at Dollard & Co

If you've ever walked past the window of Dollard & Co on Wellington Quay, then you've probably dreamt of how delicious their pizzas are as you witness them being prepared right in front of you.

Well, stop dreaming and experience it for yourself, because lads, it's so good.

With a huge range of toppings to be enjoyed, you'll probably struggle to choose (so you'll simply just have to go back).

Dollard & Co is also home to a wonderful deli and food hall where you can try all kinds of international cuisine.

Have brunch at Isabelle's

Located on Anne's Street in the heart of the city, Isabelle's is an ideal spot to stop off for a spot of brunch when in town.

Serving up seasonally-inspired food and drinks, expect delectable dishes paired with faaaabulous cocktails.

You'll be treated to brunch classics such as Avocado and Feta, Buttermilk Pancakes and Sausage with Black Pudding, as well as delicious pizzas and interesting entries such as Prawns on Toast, Salmon SAlad and a wide range of delicious pizzas.

Treat yourself to chicken wings at Elephant & Castle

They are known as some of the best wings in the city for a reason.

And that's because their spicey wings are to die for. No matter what time of day it is, there's always a reason to enjoy these wings.

But that's not all they serve up.

Expect glorious steaks, tasty salads and some of the juiciest burgers to be enjoyed in Dublin.

Sleepover at The Dean

An overnight stay in The Dean, conveniently located on Harcourt Street, is far from a conventional hotel stay. Who wants that, anyway?

Their rooms are kitted out with quirky decor, bouncy beds and cool Irish art. The rooms also feature power showers, Marshall amps for your tunes, Samsung TVs with Netflix, a fully stocked mini SMEG, Grafton Barber products, a whole heap of snacks and loads more. So, it's safe to say that you'll have everything you need.

Meanwhile, the Dean is also home to Sophie's Rooftop ar and Terrace mentioned above.

