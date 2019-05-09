Here Are The Three Most Aesthetically Pleasing Cafes In Dublin That’ll Up Your Insta-Game

Let’s be real here, we’re all suckers for a good Instagram.

We all know the spots: in front of a deadly Subset piece, by the canal, over a round of cocktails and most importantly, at a super stunning cafe or restaurant.

But where are the best eateries to get you snap happy?

Don’t you worry, I’ve got you.

This week I headed on a little adventure around Dublin City using the brand new Samsung Galaxy A50. There’s no better way to try out a camera than to take it around with me for the day while I skip down the canal and brunch in some incredible spots, right?

I put the device to the ultimate test, trying it out in various lit venues, using the slo mo feature for the perfect foodie shot and of course snapping a few cheeky selfies… Sure it has to be done, in the name of research of course!

Here are some of the most picturesque, aesthetically pleasing and Instagrammable places around Dublin:

1. The Cake Cafe

This place is tucked away from the hustle and bustle of the city centre and hidden away in its own little paradisal cocoon.

Take a stroll through The Last Book Shop on Camden Street (it still has that GORJ vintage book smell inside) and at the back, you’ll find a door that opens out to the cutest area with bamboo shoots, mosaic walls made from broken CDs, books, piano keys and tiles and colourful tables and chairs.

It’s an Insta-dream and the colourful tables make for stunnin’ food shots.

On the menu you’ll find seasonal, fresh and intriguing flavours. There’s an all day brunch menu that includes eggs and avocado, pancakes and scrambled eggs – each dish more delish than the last. You’d think this place is brand new and may have slipped under your radar that way but it’s actually been around for over 12 years, so it really has played an important part in the Dublin food scene.

You can tell that owner Ray puts his heart and soul into his business and his character really comes through, from the quirky crockery to the icing on the cakes beautifully presented at the top counters.

I used the Samsung Galaxy A50 to get a shot of sauce being poured on my dish using the slo mo camera feature and it turned out great – really high quality. It is also super quick to focus when taking food shots.