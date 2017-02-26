Five Lovely Spots Around Dublin To Share A Special Moment With Someone You Love This Easter

Who's up for an adventure this weekend?

I think we can all agree there aren't enough hours in a week.

You slave away for five days for two days of freedom, but even then you still have other bits and pieces to do around the house before you can actually relax.

This weekend give yourself a bit more time to do something special with someone you hold dear, don't waste precious hours on something mundane like your "big shop". Just order your weekly shop from SuperValu, go have a special moment somewhere, and your groceries will just arrive at your door whenever it suits you. Easy peasy.

But what to do with the time you've just bought yourself? We just happen to have a few ideas on that...

Brighten up your day at Poolbeg Lighthouse

One of our favourite walks in Dublin.

You won't need to stray too far from the city centre to get a hefty dose of fresh air on the scenic walk from The Great South Wall to Poolbeg Lighthouse.

And there's plenty of Instagram material to be captured along the way.

A post shared by C A R L P R E N T E R (@cp_photos_dublin) on Feb 20, 2018 at 10:08am PST

Plant your feet firmly in the Botanic Gardens

There's just something incredibly lovely about being surrounding by all that plant life, so the National Botanic Gardens is a positively serene experience.

There are more than 300 endangered species of stunning flowers, trees and other flora to discover on the grounds and nature lovers can easily lose themselves for hours among all that lush greenery.

If you've never been, this might just be your new happy place.

A post shared by Al Verde Limón. (@alverdelimon1) on Dec 28, 2017 at 1:56am PST

Park yourself at St Anne's

With band performances, tennis courts and a rich historical heritage, there's plenty of things to keep you occupied in St Anne's Park for an afternoon.

Pooch lovers especially will love this spot, as there's a dedicated dog park where your four-legged mate can run wild without a lead.

Top off a day well spent with a hot cuppa and a home-baked treat in the charming eatery, Olive's Room.

A post shared by Gosia-Samosia (@margaret_friday) on Nov 4, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

Get stranded at Dollymount

Venture to the east side of Bull Island where you can enjoy the invigorating salty smell of the sea, the soothing sound of lapping waves and the mesmerising sight of birds wheeling overhead.

While you're in the area, be sure to stop into Happy Out to pick up some locally roasted, speciality coffee and maybe even try one of their loaded toasties.

If you need more convincing, simply ask yourself this: have you ever regretted a trip to the seaside? We rest our case.

A post shared by Dollymount (@dollymountstrand) on Feb 26, 2017 at 8:37am PST

Take the road less travelled at Tibradden Wood

If you go out in the woods this Sunday, you're sure of a big surprise.



While you could just casually wander the myriad paths of Tibradden Wood or get your heart pumping at Zipit Forest Adventures, we recommend you also take a moment to step off the beaten track and seek out the pretty little bench that can be found just to the right of the entrance to the zip line course.

It's the perfect place to steal a moment with someone you love in the heart of the gorgeous woodland.

A post shared by George Dockrell (@dockrellg) on Nov 12, 2017 at 7:38am PST

Do your online shopping with SuperValu HERE and save your time for #momentsthatmatter

The Recent Facebook Scandal And What You Should Really Know About It... listen to the latest episode of Before Brunch. Subscribe here