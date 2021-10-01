McDonald's are running some amazing student discounts and deals for the new college term

We're lovin' it...

Calling all students! If you've got a student card, you're in luck...

With the new college year just around the corner, we're sure you're counting down the days until you're back with your mates. After a year of online and remote learning, this new term brings the added excitement of returning to campuses, reuniting with pals and settling back in to the college lifestyle.

And if you fancy celebrating the new college year with some tasty food, we've got some good news...

To celebrate the new college year, McDonald's are running some great student deals that are well worth treating yourself to.

To make the most of the offer, all you need to do is bring your student card or student Leap card along to your local McDonald's.

The student discount includes a MEDIUM Extra Value Meal for just €5 or a LARGE Extra Value Meal for only €5.50.

With that student offer, you can choose between...

Big Mac

Filet O-Fish

Quarter Pounder with Cheese

McChicken Sandwich

Vegetable Deluxe

6 Chicken McNuggets

Whichever of the above you choose will also be paired with some fries or side salad AND a soft drink too.

But wait, there's more!

McDonald’s will also be partnering with Generation Y to add some delicious discounts to their student goodie bags. Each student goodie bag will include McDonald’s vouchers for the below offers:

Buy one get one free Big Mac

Buy one get one free McChicken Sandwich

Sausage & Egg or Bacon & Egg McMuffin AND Regular coffee for just €3

Our tummy's rumbling already...

You can find more information on McDonald's student discounts here.