New Christmas campaign allows Dubs to donate to charity with the tap of a card

If there is any one particular time of the year where charity is brought to the forefront and giving is encouraged, it's Christmas.

And while we'll all be busy shopping and meeting up with friends for food and drink, it's important to think of others this festive season and consider helping those in less fortunate circumstances.

And now, you can do your part and give to amazing charities by simply tapping your card.

Dublin Town has teamed up with Visa to bring 20 tap devices to the city. These will allow Dubs to donate to three charities dedicated to extremely important causes: Focus Ireland, Little Blue Heroes and ISPCC.

These tap devices can be found in businesses across the city, enabling shoppers to instantly donate to these charities by tapping their card.

Donations start at €3 and can be made at the following shops, cafés and other businesses:

Starbucks O’Connell Street

Starbucks Henry Street



Starbucks Stephen’s Green North

Starbucks College Green

Starbucks Westmorland Street

The Boar’s Head, Capel Street

The Aran Store, O'Connell Street

The Aran Store, Stephen’s Green North

Sam's Barbers, Ormond Quay

The Gaiety Theatre, South King Street

Asia Market, Drury Street

Café en Seine, Dawson Street

NoLita, George’s Street

Jervis Shopping Centre

Ilac Shopping Centre

Ultimate Hair and Beauty, GPO Arcade

Lemon & Duke, Duke Lane

The Bankers, Trinity Street

Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre

The Mercantile, Dame Street

And there will also be more opportunities to do your bit of good this year.

There will also be the DublinTown Christmas bus which will be open to the public every weekend for the month of December.

You'll have the chance to get your photo in Ireland’s first open-top snow-covered alpine forest. Then, you can wrap toys, which have been kindly provided by Starbucks, for children who aren't fortunate enough to have a home this Christmas in the elves’ workshop.

The bus will be open to the public on the following dates and locations:

Dec 6: Stephen’s Green near Grafton Street

Dec 7: O’Connell Street next to The Spire

Dec 8: Stephen’s Green near Grafton Street

Dec 13: O’Connell Street next to The Spire

Dec 14: Stephen’s Green near Grafton Street

Dec 15: O’Connell Street next to The Spire

Dec 20: Stephen’s Green near Grafton Street

Dec 21: O’Connell Street next to The Spire

Dec 22: Stephen’s Green near Grafton Street

So next time you're out and about enjoying everything that the festive season has to offer, make a quick donation and help these incredible charities continue the amazing work that they do.