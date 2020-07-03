Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Pack the snacks - here’s what’s on at the drive-in this weekend

By Sarah Finnan

July 3, 2020 at 9:22am

Sponsored

Share:

There's something about watching a film on the big screen that just adds to the whole experience. It's why going to the pictures first became so popular, and it's now part of the reason people have rediscovered their love for drive-in movies.

Drive-in movies have become all the rage lately and understandably so. Giving people the chance to go out and have safe, socially distanced fun, they're also perfectly suited to Irish weather - which we all know can be unpredictable at the best of times.

Well versed in putting on outdoor movies, Retro Drive-In have been in business for five years now and you can bet that they have plenty planned for summer 2020. Continuing the fun this weekend, there are showings at both Leopardstown and Slane Castle so alls you got to do is choose your movie, buy your ticket and pack the snacks (NEVER forget the snacks!).

Here's what's on this weekend: 

Leopardstown

  • Friday - The Wolf Of Wall Street
  • Saturday - Mean Girls, Independence Day
  • Sunday - Grease, There's Something About Mary and Copper Face Jacks - The Musical

Slane Castle

  • Saturday - UP, The Goonies, Back To The Future

Reassuring the public that it's a 100 per cent safe event, there's no need to even leave your car as tickets can be scanned through closed car windows.

I don't know about you, but I've been obsessed with drive-in movies ever since that iconic scene in Grease so I know what I'll be watching. You can pick up tickets here.

Need inspiration for staying at home?

Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Sponsored By
Ireland's original pop-up drive-in movies, Retro Drive-in offers the world's biggest movies on the world's biggest outdoor LED screens.
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Dublin restaurateur hits out at no-shows after 13 people fail to arrive after booking

A number of Dublin streets will be pedestrianised as part of four-weekend trial

'We're on our knees' - City centre spots urge people to cancel reservations ahead of time

Dublin pub shares 'welcome back poem' ahead of reopening

You may also love

We have a very special Fajita Friday hamper to give away

The future of ordering drinks post-Covid and beyond is here

We're hosting a virtual first time buyers brunch next month

We're hosting a drive-in movie night: here's how to get tickets

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.