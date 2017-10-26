Sponsored

Six Epic Date Night Ideas This Valentine's

Whether it's palentines or with your bae

Pjimage 9

Valentine's Day is fast-approaching and if you're stuck for date-spiration we've got you covered.

Whether it's your long-time bae, a first date, your gal pals or even your dog, there's so many fun activities and deadly venues in one place - Dundrum Town Centre.

Here's some of our top picks for the most romantic evening of the year:

1. Rainforest Golf

The weather has been pretty temperamental (and freezing!) lately, so it can be hard to find fun date activities that stray away from the classic dinner and drinks.

This indoor mini golf course is great craic and it's sure to impress your date - provided your golfing skills are on point.

If you're feeling peckish after your game they serve pizza and wine in the café on site.

2. Cinema

A good movie never fails.

Grab a bag of buttery popcorn, sink into the comfy chairs and have a giggle.

If you want to have a catch up with your date/mates before the movie, Dundrum has some great offers available. From Sunday-Thursday you can get a two-course dinner in Cookes restaurant and your movie ticket for €25 each.

3. Dundrum's The Mill Theatre

Soak up some culture and visit Dundrum's theatre The Mill. Here you'll find exciting shows, drama, visual art, comedy music and family events.

The play ‘Don’t Dress For Dinner’ is on from 12-16th of February.

4. Couples Massage At Edvard And Pink

This multi award winning beauty salon and spa offers a full spectrum of cosmetic, therapeutic and grooming services.

We bet you had no idea there was a spa in Dundrum!

This Valentine's Day there are some great offers available.

If you purchase a body massage voucher you will receive a choice of a box of Butlers Chocolates or a luxury wax candle worth €32.

How romantic.

5. Dinner In Ananda

Hidden away up four flights of stairs in Dundrum, you'll enter a colourful venue that feels like a cocoon. Water-lily chandeliers hang from the ceiling and rich cerise and lime colours on the walls will transport you to the hottest parts of India - welcome to Ananda.

A fancier take on your usual curry house but ideal for a special occasion, this restaurant is one that you need to visit if you haven't done so already.

Some of the most beautifully presented (and tasty) food around.

This is sure to score you some brownie points.

6. Have A Pint In Pmacs

Pmacs is one cool spot.

Inside it's dimly lit by long red candles, there's old fashioned furniture everywhere and it's just a good vibe. They serve all the classics, G&Ts, a pint of the black stuff and craft beers.

There's also a heap of board games around the place so you can have a bit of craic together on the date playing Jenga or Connect 4.

If you decide to have a few but you've got the car with you, not to worry - there's all-night parking from 6pm-8am in Dundrum Town Centre for just €3.

Cheers to that!

Date night just got a whole lot better.

READ MORE: 10 Darling Neighbourhood Cafés To Check Out If You're On The Southside

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Written By

Eadaoin Fitzmaurice

Multimedia Journalist. A lanky video-head living her best life by capturing what Dublin has to offer. Can be seen roaming around the city vlogging herself and eating everything that crosses her path.Email: eadaoin@lovin.com Social: @bandeadd

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Six Epic Date Night Ideas This Valentine's
Six Epic Date Night Ideas This Valentine's
This Dublin Brunch Event Is a Must For Anyone Hoping To Get On The Property Ladder This Year
This Dublin Brunch Event Is a Must For Anyone Hoping To Get On The Property Ladder This Year
Holistic Health Goals And How To Achieve Them
Holistic Health Goals And How To Achieve Them
Dateless This Valentine's Day? As Always, We've Got Your Back
Dateless This Valentine's Day? As Always, We've Got Your Back
This Eight Week Programme Is Serious Health Goals
This Eight Week Programme Is Serious Health Goals
Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act
Seven Life Lessons We Learned From JLo's New Movie Second Act
If You're Buying A Home You Won't Want To Miss This Event
If You're Buying A Home You Won't Want To Miss This Event
Get All The Laughs Without The Booze On This Date Night With A Difference
Get All The Laughs Without The Booze On This Date Night With A Difference
This Pop-Up Is Everything For Anyone Doing Dry January
This Pop-Up Is Everything For Anyone Doing Dry January
Ten Things You’ll Only Know If You’re Doing Dry January
Ten Things You’ll Only Know If You’re Doing Dry January
Attention First Time Buyers! This Event Is Your One-Stop-Shop To Buying Your First Home
Attention First Time Buyers! This Event Is Your One-Stop-Shop To Buying Your First Home
Pure Brew Announce Last Minute Rave In Dublin
Pure Brew Announce Last Minute Rave In Dublin
PIC: Have You Ever Been This Passive Aggressive On A Dublin Bus?
Feature

PIC: Have You Ever Been This Passive Aggressive On A Dublin Bus?
Here's The Most Common First Date Spots In Dublin That Have Resulted In Marriage
Food and Drink

Here's The Most Common First Date Spots In Dublin That Have Resulted In Marriage
A Massive Petition Has Been Set Up To Save One Of Dublin's Oldest And Well-Known Pubs
News

A Massive Petition Has Been Set Up To Save One Of Dublin's Oldest And Well-Known Pubs
A Dublin Cinema Will Host Two VIP Screenings Of 'Dirty Dancing' Over Valentines Weekend
Dublin

A Dublin Cinema Will Host Two VIP Screenings Of 'Dirty Dancing' Over Valentines Weekend

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
Dublin

PICS: The Writing On This Butcher's Window Could Only Be Found In Dublin
PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
News

PICS: Girl Receives Abuse Over The Phone After Abortion In Dublin As She's Asked To Rebook A Scan By Scammer
Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
News

Dublin Radio DJ Calls Out Cyclist For Wearing Dark Clothing And Not Using Lights
Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns
News

Four Well-Known Dublin Food Businesses Were Ordered To Close In January Over Food Safety Concerns

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2019 Lovin Media Group