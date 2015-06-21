Seven Reasons Why This Year's Beatyard Will Be A Food Lover's Dream

This weekend is the August Bank Holiday and that means Beatyard will swing open its doors to the public.

We've already told you about the amazing line-up, headlined by none other than The Jacksons, but even if you're not too interested in the music there's still plenty of reason to head along. One word - food.

The foodies of Dublin won't be disappointed by what's on offer, whether they're into wine, burgers, ice-cream, pizza or even crisp sandwiches.

Here's what to expect:

1. Crisp Sandwich Championship

Yes, you did read that correctly. Crisp lovers will battle it out to win the prestigious honour of being crowned 'The Eatyard Crisp Sambo Champion'.

The competition takes place on at Sunday 3pm and the best thing is it's still open for entry. You can sign up here.

2. All of the wine

All that you can get your hands on. Wines Direct will be offering a smashing selection of new and old world, Quintessential Wines will be pouring lots of naturals and biodynamics and Irish wine makers Wicklow Way will have their unique Irish fruit wines.

Don't forget to try the Corleggy Cheese, the perfect companion to your favourite wine.

3. The Eatyard Stage

The Eatyard Stage will be packed with talks, tastings and demos over the weekend with plenty of wine tastings and cheesy chats.

On Saturday we’re talking day drinking, tasting with Jameson, attempting wine and crisp matching with Station to Station Wine and singing our hearts out with Sing Along Social.

On Sunday entertaining experts James Kavanagh and William Murray will show you how to fancy up your bits Currabinny style for a house party. Things will be rounded off with a very special Champagne Supernova talk and tasting with Susan and Judith Boyle before handing the stage over to the legendary Bingo Loco.

4. Pizza and prosecco

The famous Big Blue Bus will be on site to provide stonebaked pizza and all manner of fizz.

A post shared by The Big Blue Bus (@thebigbluebusdublin) on May 16, 2018 at 2:07am PDT

5. Beer

A beer lover's paradise. The bar line-up includes Becks, Brewtonic’s Craft Beer Bar with Four20 Hemp ale, Nautical Boogie IPA and a passion fruit Berliner weisse, Five Lamps Liberties Ale and many more.

There really is something for everyone.

A post shared by Brewtonic (@brewtonic) on Jun 7, 2018 at 2:21pm PDT

6. All of your favourite food trucks

Box Burger, Jaru, Sweet Churro and Vegan Kitchen are just some of the names that will be there throughout the weekend.

7. Teddy's ice-cream

Dún Laoghaire's favourite will be just what you need to wash everything down.