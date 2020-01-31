Ten things you'll need for the ultimate date night in

Opting for a date night in soon? Well, there are certain ways you can make it just as good (dare I say, better) than heading out on the town.

If you decide to stay in with your other half, do it properly.

That's where this cupid is coming in, my friends. I'm here to provide you with the ULTIMATE date night in with your partner.

These ten things make up the perfect recipe for romance at home.

Fairy lights and candles

First of all, what will the setup be?

I'm thinking a dimly lit room, some candles (definitely scented) and fairy lights to create the atmosphere right off the bat.

A quick search online and you'll come across a wide range of them you can get for a decent price.

Ristorante Pizza

Now that you've set the scene, it's time to consider food. And as far as romantic meals at home go, I think sharing some Ristorante Pizza is pretty romantic.

And it's fairly easy. All you have to do is whack it in the oven (wait for eleven to fourteen minutes) and bam, she's done and ready for eating. If you are really looking to impress, prepare some side salad and sweet potato fries to accompany your pizza.

There is some mouth-watering pizza in the range. The Pollo is amazing, while the Mozzarella, Margherita, Hawaii and Funghi are just as delicious.

Chocolate treats

So, it goes without saying that you need some sweet treats, but which sweet treats? Listen up, because this is an important decision.

How romantic do you want to go? If you want ULTRA romance, then chocolate covered strawberries are the way to go. If you want something a bit more lowkey, then some homemade brownies or cookies might do the trick.

Plus, ice cream is always essential.

Your favourite rom-com

You've decided on the setup you're going to have and what you're going to eat. Now, it's time to decide what you're going to watch.

With so many classic rom-coms to choose from, you're really spoiled for choice. But here are the ones I think make for the ultimate romantic viewing experience.

Dirty Dancing never fails, while The Notebook is an absolute classic. Meanwhile, The Proposal is highly underrated, in my opinion.

You can never go wrong with flicks like PS I Love You, About Time, When Harry Met Sally and 10 Things I Hate About You.

Side-note: we just so happen to be hosting a screening of 10 Things I Hate About You with authentic Ristorante Pizza, complimentary drinks, lots and lots of popcorn and a massive giveaway. Check it out here.

The ultimate setup of blankets, duvets and cushions

This is a must.

If you're opting to stay in rather than head out, then you probably want to be comfy and cosy. Well, a ridiculous amount of duvets, blankets and cushions should do the trick.

Picture it now. You're full after some delightfully delicious pizza and sweet treats, your favourite romantic movie is on the screen and you and your favourite person are both sinking into a cloud of duvets and pillows. Bliss.

A romantic playlist

In terms of setting the mood, music is going to be your tool to do that.

While you're sitting down to eat, make sure you have the most romantic tunes playing through the speakers.

I'm talking some Careless Whispers and Purple Rain.

A bottle of the finest wine

Since you'll be eating some gloriously tasty pizza, you'll need the perfect wine to wash it down with.

But just because you want some fab wine, it doesn't have to break the bank. There are loads of places selling quality wine at decent prices.

Some fun card games and board games

The fun during your date night in doesn't have to stop with the movie. Once that's done, whip out the deck of cards or the games while you enjoy a glass of wine (or maybe more pizza, I won't judge).

Now, I'm not talking Twister or anything too strenuous like that, but something like Cards Against Humanity is always a scream. Or, simply download a charades app on your phone and it will provide you with such a laugh.

There you have it. You're all set up for the ultimate romantic date night in. You can thank me later ;)