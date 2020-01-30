We're hosting the ultimate date night with pizza, drinks and a 90s classic

Fancy the ultimate date night out with your boo? Well, we just so happen to be putting on just that.

We've teamed up with Ristorante Pizza and we're feeling all loved up.

On Sunday, February 9, we'll be taking over the Sugar Club on Leeson Street for a screening of a 90s rom-com classic.

We threw a poll up on our Instagram story, asking our followers to decide between two movies: 10 Things I Hate About You or How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.

And you guys chose (drumroll)...

10 Things I Hate About You! I knew you would make the right choice!

From 5.30pm, you're invited to join us for some DELICIOUS authentic Ristorante Pizza, two complimentary drinks (wine, beer and non-alcoholic options), lots and lots of popcorn and a screening of this banger of a movie starring Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

If that's not the ultimate date night to have with your boo, I don't know what is.

But I'm not finished. There'll be a pretty unreal prize giveaway on the night. We'll be giving away a travel agent package to cover a full trip to Rome. And every ticket holder will be in with a chance of winning as the winner will be chosen at random on the night.

If you're interested in coming along to our Ristorante Pizza and Movie Date Night with your favourite person, then make sure to grab your tickets soon as spaces are limited.

You can get tickets for our ultimate date night here.

The event is strictly over 18s and ID will be required on the night. You must bring your ticket (printed or online) as proof of purchase. All ticket sales are final and cannot be refunded.

There will be filming taking place. If you don't want to feature, please let a staff member know.

