The Mayson Hotel just opened on the quays and it looks insanely slick

This has to be one of the most stylish and unique stays that Dublin has to offer. The Mayson Hotel has opened on North Wall Quay in the city centre and we are pretty obsessed so far.

Having just opened its doors in December 2019, The Mayson Hotel is as quirky and ultra-stylish as it looks.

From the outside, the place is a true tribute to this unique area of the city. It consists of two protected structures, No.81 and No.82 North Wall Quay, that have been sewn together beautifully.

No. 81 was originally a pub dating back to 1860 while No. 82 was a cattle and timber warehouse in 1870. With the original façade still in place, this place is well aware of its roots.

If you're looking for a staycation in Dublin when going to see a show in the 3 Arena (which is a mere three-minute away or a quick LUAS ride) or the Bord Gáis (12 minutes away), then this spot is a really great shout with it's 94 cleverly designed rooms. It's also a mere stroll to all of the excitement of the city centre.

Expect rainfall power showers, premium Irish toiletries, Netflix enabled Samsung Smart TVs, Marshall Amps for the tunes, record players, guitars, Smeg Fridges, Dyson Hair Dryers, Mayson Munchie Trays and much more.

Plus, look at this bath that gives you views of the Liffey. This is a need, not a want.

How gorgeous, right? They have plenty more where that came from over on their socials.

Now onto my favourite part of any hotel stay: the eating.

On the ground floor, you'll find the Mayson Bar which serves up an all-day menu of comfort food for lunch and dinner. You can get yourself some classic Irish comforts such as Seafood Chowder, Shepherd's Pie and Bacon and Cabbage with Mashed Potato and Parsley Sauce.

You can tuck into a nibble and sip on a drink on the outdoor original truss roofed courtyard.

Oh, and there's also Ryleigh’s Rooftop Steakhouse. You'll also get insane panoramic views of Dublin City as well as the Dublin Mountains. It's just one of the incredibly Instagram-able spots in the hotel.

With comfy leather-clad booths lining the floor-to-ceiling windows and an open kitchen and grill, this spot serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner all week as well as a fab Early Bird and Weekend Brunch.

Expect Tuna Ceviche and Duck Confit to start and a selection of dry-aged Irish steaks cooked over their wood-burning stove for main, to name just a few of their fab dishes.

For dessert, order yourself some Tiramisu and Warm Pear or Almond Ricotta Cake.

Their cocktails, such as the 'The North Wall Eye Opener', 'Saratoga' and the 'Zenith Gunrunner', take inspiration from the 1860s.

But if you want to step back in time for a pint, head to The Bottle Boy pub. Enjoy a top-quality pint and a bowl of soup or traditional fish and chips as you settle into a cosy little snug.

You'll soon be able to head for a sick fade at Green Dolphin Barber located in The Bottle Boy.

And for all of your coffee and Power Smoothie needs, you'll be sorted at DIME located in the lobby.

You'll also find Power, Dublin's newest boutique gym. Complete with fitness classes, an outdoor courtyard, relaxation pool, sauna, steam room, nightclub quality sound systems and loads more, you could call it a fairly high-end gym.

Now that I've explained to you why this place is simply unreal, you'll be VERY interested in their opening offer where you can nab yourself 10% off your room per night by booking direct.

I don't know about you, but I think The Mayson Hotel sounds like a pretty class hotel experience. Check out more here.