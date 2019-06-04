Six Handy Places To Eat Before A Gig At The 3 Arena
Over the years, the 3 Arena has played host to some of the biggest stars in music and entertainment.
On an almost nightly basis, crowds flock to Dublin’s Docklands to watch their idols in action and the venue is a fine example of how modern arenas should be laid out.
However, with the venue a bit of a stroll from town, it’s sometimes difficult to plan your evening around going to an event. Not many of Dublin’s best pub and restaurant guides point you in the direction of the old Point Theatre so it’s quite common for people to meet in town before heading on their way.
That no longer needs to be the case as we’ve devised the perfect list for you to choose from whether you’re looking for a slap-up meal before a gig or a quick bite to get you on your way. The best part is they’re all close to the 3 Arena and you won’t need to walk for ages or hop on a Luas to get you there.
Take your pick and enjoy the show!
1. Ruby’s Pizza And Grill
Where better to start than right under the nose of the 3 Arena itself?
Ruby’s is located in the Point Village and is open until 9.30pm from Sunday to Thursday and 10pm on Friday and Saturday.
The menu boasts 13 pizzas to choose from and if none of them tickle your fancy you can customise to your liking.
There’s plenty more besides pizza as well with a range of steaks, burgers, chicken wings and a whole lot more.
2. The Ferryman
This much-loved pub overlooks the River Liffey and is a short walk over the Samuel Beckett Bridge away from the 3 Arena.
The food menu changes quite regularly but there’ll always be something to fill your belly. There are also smaller bites for those who don’t want to feel too full before the show.
3. As One
A new zero-waste space located on City Quay. The menu has everything from soup to flatbreads and larger plates, all served with the aim of making a difference to people’s health while providing a sustainable environment.
More information about As One can be found here.
4. The Green Room
Located on North Sheriff Street, just a five-minute walk from the 3 Arena, The Green Room provides a concert menu for hungry gig-goers before the show.
Burgers, curries, carbonaras and plenty more are available as well as a delicious cocktail list to wash it all down.
5. Farmer Brown’s
If you’re on the Beggar’s Bush side of town, filling up at this delightful little place will leave you within a 20-minute walk of the venue.
Some of the finest burgers in the city can be found here and the chicken burger in particular simply needs to be sampled.
6. Osteria Lucio
This place has a laid-back vibe which you’ll be able to soak up before the generally louder surroundings of the 3 Arena.
Have a couple of glasses of vino along with a delicious pizza before heading towards the venue.