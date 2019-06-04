Six Handy Places To Eat Before A Gig At The 3 Arena

Over the years, the 3 Arena has played host to some of the biggest stars in music and entertainment.

On an almost nightly basis, crowds flock to Dublin’s Docklands to watch their idols in action and the venue is a fine example of how modern arenas should be laid out.

However, with the venue a bit of a stroll from town, it’s sometimes difficult to plan your evening around going to an event. Not many of Dublin’s best pub and restaurant guides point you in the direction of the old Point Theatre so it’s quite common for people to meet in town before heading on their way.

That no longer needs to be the case as we’ve devised the perfect list for you to choose from whether you’re looking for a slap-up meal before a gig or a quick bite to get you on your way. The best part is they’re all close to the 3 Arena and you won’t need to walk for ages or hop on a Luas to get you there.

Take your pick and enjoy the show!