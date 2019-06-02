This Cute Seafront Restaurant Is My Favourite Brunch Spot In Dublin

Everyone’s got that old reliable place they go to for lunch or brunch on the weekends. The one that you know you can count on when you’re feeling particularly hungover or indecisive (or both…)

For me, that place has got to be Bay on the seafront in Clontarf, thanks in part to its cute terrace out the front overlooking the sea that’s perfect for sunnier days.

Their menu has the perfect combination of brunch classics as well as healthier bites like porridge and açaí smoothie bowls, so there’s something for everyone if you’re in a group.

My go-to is the Moroccan kofta tagine with soft eggs, spiced minced lamb balls, roasted peppers & tomato feta cheese sauce with sourdough bread – dream.

Or if I’m feeling particularly hungover, you can literally never go wrong with their Bay full breakfast. It really hits the spot without being overly greasy or making you feel like crap afterwards.

They’ve also got a huge selection of healthy juices and smoothies as well as fab brunch special prosecco cocktails (definitely order the mimosa the next time you’re here).

Bay is a really popular local spot, so it’s got a great buzzy atmosphere on the weekends and the staff are so friendly and know the menu inside out if you have any questions about it.

If you can’t make it here for brunch, they also do an unbelievable dinner menu that’s famous for its seafood and steaks. (Side note – their early bird is great for the fact that it includes almost everything on the a la carte menu.)

As I said, it does get pretty busy on the weekends, so I would recommend booking ahead as there’s a strong chance you’ll miss out on a table otherwise.

You can check out Bay’s full menu here.

