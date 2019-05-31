This Dublin Pizzeria Serves Fab Pizzas At Quite Reasonable Prices

It can be hard to come across a proper good pizza that doesn’t cost a bomb.

At this stage, I like to think of myself as a pizza connoisseur. If I eat ridiculous amounts of pizza, that makes me a connoisseur, right?

Well, in my head it does. And trust me, I’ve eaten a lot of pizza. So when my friend asked me where we should go for dinner yesterday evening, my brain was wired to instantly go to pizza.

One place I’ve wanted to try for a while is Sano Pizza on Exchange Street.

When we arrived, they were out the door busy, but we managed to get a table quick enough. And when I started to browse the menu, I was quite surprised by the prices. Most of the pizzas cost somewhere between €6 and €9, and I have to say, that made me sort of concerned about how good it was going to be.

But lads, it was stun.

I ordered the Diavola, which had spicy salami from Calabria, basil, fresh mozzarella

and tomato sugo.

Their pizzas are Neapolitan-style pizzas, which means they’re a softer pizza with chewy crusts and authentic Italien toppings.

These are the kind of pizzas that I adore. I love a pure doughy pizza.

They were loaded with sauce and toppings, so there was just so much divine flavour.

The pizzas were hefty enough and it was difficult to finish, but don’t worry lads, you can bet I managed it.

Because I was pretty full, I didn’t get any dessert, which I’m kind of raging about, because it looks unreal.

They have a gooey Nutella sandwich that I only noticed on the menu when we were about to pay. But hey, I probably wouldn’t have fir it in anyways. But it’s definitely on my to-eat list.