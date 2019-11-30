The whiskey fan in your life will love these Christmas gift ideas

Struggling for gift ideas this year? It happens to the best of us; don’t worry you’ll be grand. From guided tours to craft experiences, cocktails, whiskey tastings or your very own personalised bottle of Jameson — we’ve got you covered with this guide.

A personalised Jameson Christmas gift box

If you're not the best at wrapping gifts, this may well be the option for you.

All you have to do is fill out who it's for and who it's from and then pop it under the tree for Christmas. When the receiver opens it up, they’ll be surprised with Jameson socks, a 200ml bottle of Caskmates IPA Edition and a Jameson glass.

The best part is the Jameson Gift Box can be recycled and is a sustainable alternative to gift wrapping. Meanwhile, the socks are made by STÓR, whose products are made in Ireland in the most environmentally friendly way.

The Jameson Christmas Gift Box costs €25

A personalised Jameson Distillery Edition

What better way to surprise the whiskey fan in your life than with a personalised bottle of whiskey? Well, you can get their name printed on this stunning bottle of Jameson Whiskey.

Costing €65, their Distillery Edition is bottled exclusively in Midleton, Co. Cork. Described as a whiskey with "exceptional depth, balancing pot still warmth with sherry wood to reveal notes of ripe fruit and fig with subtle vanilla and charred oak characteristics", we think it makes for a nice treat this Christmas.

Jameson cocktail kit

This one is really fun! Why not allow your mate to become the ultimate whiskey mixologist this Christmas?

Costing €50, the canvas rollout kit contains all of the essential tools you'll need to create the ultimate Jameson cocktails, such as stainless steel shaking tins, a strainer, spoon, jigger and wooden muddler.

Engraved Jameson 5oz hip flask in a tin box

This hipflask comes in a stylish tin box and what's inside is also super slick.

Priced at €25, this 5oz hip flask fits perfectly in your pocket. And what makes it even more special is that you can get your mate's/loved one's name engraved into it.

Engraved Midleton Very Rare 2019

"Midleton Very Rare 2019 is the result of the careful blending of exceptional, rare and hand-selected single pot still and single grain Irish whiskeys."

To make it an even more special gift this Christmas, you'll have the opportunity to have your friend's name engraved into it.

This whiskey is described as having "subtle floral note alongside a hint of fresh herbs and citrus from the Irish grain whiskey contribution."

A cosy Jameson hoodie

Jameson has a number of hoodies available priced between €55 and €65.

Their varsity hoodie is sporty yet soft (and it looks slick). Meanwhile, their zip hoodies are extremely cosy and comfy.

A Jameson Distillery Gift Card

Still unsure of what to buy? The Jameson Distillery Gift Card is exactly what you need.

Gift an experience they’ll never forget this Christmas. Trust me, they’ll have a blast.

With gift cards of up to €500 available, you can give someone the chance to go on a guided tour of either distillery (Dublin or Cork), try some cocktails, enjoy a whiskey tasting or buy their very own personalised bottle of whiskey.

All of the above and more can be bought with a gift card. Why not join in on the fun over the holidays and experience Jameson Distillery Bow St. or Midleton for a great way to break up the Christmas cabin fever?

To order the gift card, simply choose the amount you wish to put on the card and place your order via email to [email protected]

To find even more whiskey gift ideas, you can head to jamesonwhiskey.com.

Please drink responsibly. Visit drinkaware.ie.