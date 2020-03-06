These 15 Dublin venues are doing half-price cocktails for International Women's Day

This Sunday, March 8 sees the world mark International Women's Day. And if you haven't made plans to celebrate and raise a glass to the deadly women in your life, then you should head to one of these spots for some half-price cocktails.

Because 15 venues around the city are getting ready to help you celebrate with just that.

So if you're wanting to give thanks and show your appreciation for the incredible women in your life, this is a fun way to treat them.

So, where can you get yourself some half-price cocktails this Sunday?

Amongst the 15 venues serving up half-price cocktails this Sunday is one of the city's slickest speakeasy-style bars, The Liquor Rooms on Wellington Quay.

With a unique and interesting array of cocktails on their menu, there is a whole bunch of new and exciting concoctions to try.

If you're in the market for a rooftop cocktail-sipping experience, then Sophie's will be the place to go. They have some seriously tasty drinks as well as proper stunning panoramic views of Dublin. It's all very cosmopolitan. Plus, they serve up DELICIOUS brunch dishes as well as stunning pizzas.

Doolally, the gorgeous Indian restaurant that opened on Richmond Street last year, is also serving half-priced cocktails as well as their usual delicious Indian cuisine.

And that's just a taster on what's on offer this Sunday. The other venues in Dublin serving half-price cocktails to mark International Women's Day are:

Angelina's, Percy Place

Isabelle's, South Anne Street

Layla's Rooftop Restaurant, Ranelagh

Mackenzie's, Hanover Quay, Grand Canal Dock

Roberta's, Essex Street

The Grayson, Stephen's Green

Ryleigh's, North Wall Quay

Tomahawk, Essex Street

Union Cafe, Churchtown AND Mount Merrion

Captains America's, Grafton Street AND Blanchardstown

Americana Bar at The Devlin, Ranelagh

Lucky Duck, Aungier Street

As you can see, there is absolutely loads to choose from this Sunday, March 8. Whichever of the above you choose to head to for half-price cocktails with your girlfriends, it's guaranteed to be as delicious as it is fun.