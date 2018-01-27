These Modern Dublin Homes Are Open For Viewings This Month — Take A Look Inside

Could you see yourself living in one of these canal side houses?

A range of new homes are opening to the public this month which may be of interest to first time home buyers.

Camden, the latest phase of Royal Canal Park, is a collection of ultra-modern, A-rated homes designed with exceptional levels of insulation and an air to water heat pump system which provides domestic hot water.

Location, location, location

Situated just 15 minutes from the city centre, this canal side urban development boasts easy access to the M50, Phoenix Park and, thanks to the new Luas line, the city's major working hubs, like the IFSC and Sandyford.

With the Ashtown Train Station just a short walk from Royal Canal Park and Dublin Bus's route 120 departing the area 54 times every weekday, going to and from town couldn't be easier.

The surroundings

Positioned right next to the canal and boasting carefully manicured grounds, the development has been planned to provide a peaceful haven just beyond the hustle and bustle of the city.

Being on the outskirts doesn't mean that you're cut off from quality establishments, however, as there's an abundance of bars and restaurants just a stone's throw from Royal Canal Park, like The Halfway House, The Hole in the Wall and The Canal Bar to name but a few.

A post shared by HoleInTheWallDublin (@holeinthewalldublin) on Jan 27, 2018 at 10:12am PST

About the houses

Camden has a variety three- or four-bedroom homes to choose from.

The three-bedroom houses are 114.7 sq. m. / 1, 235 sq. ft in size. One of the key design features is an additional study and extended kitchen, which can accommodate a unique multimedia wall.

The four-bedroom houses come in three styles, varying between 150.6 sq. m. / 1,621 sq. ft to 155.8 sq. m. to 1,677 sq. ft. These full-brick houses contain spacious and bright lounges, well-equipped extended kitchens and four large bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. The master bedroom is at second floor level and features a dramatic double-height ceiling.

All of Camden's homes have been designed to ensure lower energy usage and higher levels of comfort, with exceptionally high levels of insulation incorporated in the walls, floors and ceilings.

Want to see more?

Camden at Royal Canal Park will be open for public viewing on February 10 and 11. Register at camden.royalcanalpark.com.

