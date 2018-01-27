Sponsored

These Modern Dublin Homes Are Open For Viewings This Month — Take A Look Inside

Could you see yourself living in one of these canal side houses?

Royal Heron

A range of new homes are opening to the public this month which may be of interest to first time home buyers. 

Camden, the latest phase of Royal Canal Park, is a collection of ultra-modern, A-rated homes designed with exceptional levels of insulation and an air to water heat pump system which provides domestic hot water.

Location, location, location

Situated just 15 minutes from the city centre, this canal side urban development boasts easy access to the M50, Phoenix Park and, thanks to the new Luas line, the city's major working hubs, like the IFSC and Sandyford.

With the Ashtown Train Station just a short walk from Royal Canal Park and Dublin Bus's route 120 departing the area 54 times every weekday, going to and from town couldn't be easier.

Royal Heron
Royal Image Of Willow 26 Herons Both 4 Beds
Royal Image Of The Swan 4 Bed And Ash 3 Bed 28129
Royal Show House Village Showing Ash2 C Willow 26 Heron 28129

The surroundings

Positioned right next to the canal and boasting carefully manicured grounds, the development has been planned to provide a peaceful haven just beyond the hustle and bustle of the city. 

Being on the outskirts doesn't mean that you're cut off from quality establishments, however, as there's an abundance of bars and restaurants just a stone's throw from Royal Canal Park, like The Halfway House, The Hole in the Wall and The Canal Bar to name but a few.

About the houses

Camden has a variety three- or four-bedroom homes to choose from.

The three-bedroom houses are 114.7 sq. m. / 1, 235 sq. ft in size. One of the key design features is an additional study and extended kitchen, which can accommodate a unique multimedia wall.  

The four-bedroom houses come in three styles, varying between 150.6 sq. m. / 1,621 sq. ft to 155.8 sq. m. to 1,677 sq. ft. These full-brick houses contain spacious and bright lounges, well-equipped extended kitchens and four large bedrooms, two of which are en-suite. The master bedroom is at second floor level and features a dramatic double-height ceiling. 

All of Camden's homes have been designed to ensure lower energy usage and higher levels of comfort, with exceptionally high levels of insulation incorporated in the walls, floors and ceilings. 

Royal
Royal 3 Bed The Ash Living Room
Royal 4 Bed The Heron Bedroom
Royal 4 Bed Heron Kitchen
Royal 4 Bed The Heron Living Room

Want to see more?

Camden at Royal Canal Park will be open for public viewing on February 10 and 11. Register at camden.royalcanalpark.com.

Seán Kenehan

Written By

Seán Kenehan

Seán is known for eating, drinking and writing, making him uniquely qualified to work for Lovin Dublin. Seán enjoys skipping stones wistfully, puns that'd make a dad blush, and referring to himself in the third person.

Comments

Sponsored

Read More in Sponsored
Lovin Getaways: Have A Relaxing Stay At Galgorm Resort & Spa Using This Special Offer
Lovin Getaways: Have A Relaxing Stay At Galgorm Resort & Spa Using This Special Offer
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
10 Ways To Boost Your Child's Confidence While They're Growing Up
Fancy Bagging A Free Asian Dinner And Wine For Four Friends? Here's Your Chance
Fancy Bagging A Free Asian Dinner And Wine For Four Friends? Here's Your Chance
A 'Connected Fitness & Health' Event Is Taking Place In Tallaght Next Week
A 'Connected Fitness & Health' Event Is Taking Place In Tallaght Next Week
Nine Delicious Personal Trainer-Approved Takeaways To Order In Dublin Tonight
Nine Delicious Personal Trainer-Approved Takeaways To Order In Dublin Tonight
This Free Nationwide Programme Aims To Improve Your Health In Eight Weeks
This Free Nationwide Programme Aims To Improve Your Health In Eight Weeks
There's 10% Off Takeaway Dishes Around Ireland Today
There's 10% Off Takeaway Dishes Around Ireland Today
This Free Nationwide Programme Aims To Improve Your Health In Eight Weeks
This Free Nationwide Programme Aims To Improve Your Health In Eight Weeks
You And Three Friends Could Bag This Unreal All-Expenses-Paid Day Out In Dublin
You And Three Friends Could Bag This Unreal All-Expenses-Paid Day Out In Dublin
Lovin Getaways: Check Out This Special Offer For A Luxurious One-Night Stay At Castle Leslie Estate
Lovin Getaways: Check Out This Special Offer For A Luxurious One-Night Stay At Castle Leslie Estate
This FREE Eight-Week Fitness Programme Will Kickstart Your New Year
This FREE Eight-Week Fitness Programme Will Kickstart Your New Year
Seven Ridiculous Things You Could Do In Dublin If You Were A Millionaire
Seven Ridiculous Things You Could Do In Dublin If You Were A Millionaire
This Five-Bedroom Dalkey Pad Is The House Of Our Dreams
Lifestyle

This Five-Bedroom Dalkey Pad Is The House Of Our Dreams
Meet The Women Starting A Music Revolution In Dublin
Lifestyle

Meet The Women Starting A Music Revolution In Dublin
Famous Irish Star Is Objecting To €40m Hotel Planned For Capital
News

Famous Irish Star Is Objecting To €40m Hotel Planned For Capital
Discover The Must-Try Seafood Spots In Dublin With This Tasty Trail Through The City
Food and Drink

Discover The Must-Try Seafood Spots In Dublin With This Tasty Trail Through The City

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Dublin

The Stella Cinema Is Showing A Whole Heap Of Classic Movies Throughout February
Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
Food and Drink

Chicken Wing Bucket List: The Top 18 Spots To Get Your Finger Lickin' Fix In 2018
OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
Food and Drink

OMG - The New Krispy Kreme in Blanch Is Going To Have A Drive-Through
BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8
News

BREAKING: Gardai Are At The Scene Of A Shooting Incident In Dublin 8

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Work With Us

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Copyright © 2018 Lovin Dublin