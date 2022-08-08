This Dublin shopping centre is giving you the chance to WIN €500 and more amazing prizes

Have you spotted this hot air balloon in Stephen's Green Shopping Centre? If you track it down, you could WIN some very cool prizes...

What would you do with an extra €500 in spending money?

Maybe treat yourself to a wardrobe upgrade, pick up some new furniture or splurge on some state-of-the-art tech?

To help you with your summer shopping, Stephen's Green Shopping Centre are running some incredible giveaways throughout the summer, including weekly vouchers for some of the retailers in the shopping centre and a big cash prize of €500.

To be in with a chance to WIN, all you need to do is find the roaming hot air balloon statue, which will be hidden in a different Stephen's Green Shopping Centre store each day. When you track it down, simply scan the barcode underneath the hot air balloon to be entered into the draws.

Once you've scanned the barcode, you'll be in with a chance to win the retail voucher up for grabs that week, and you'll also be entered into the draw for the €500 cash prize.

Every day during the summer, the hot air balloon will be moved to a new location with a new retail voucher up for grabs weekly, so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for it every time your visit. The prizes will get bigger as the weeks go on, with one lucky winner taking home the €500 cash prize at the end of the summer.

With so many incredible retailers to choose from, including Dunnes, TK Maxx, Argos, Smile Direct Club, Boots, Dyson and Trespass, Stepehen's Green Shopping Centre is the perfect one-stop-shop for your next big haul - making these retail vouchers some very handy prizes to get your hands on.

Find out more about Stephen's Green Shopping Centre HERE.

T&Cs apply. View full Terms & Conditions here

