Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Want to try pilates for the first time? This is a great beginner's pilates routine

By Brian Dillon

April 22, 2020 at 10:37am

Sponsored

Share:

This beginner's pilates routine is the ideal way to get started.

Pilates has become very popular as of late. And that's because it's a great way to relax and stay in shape.

Over the past few weeks, we have teamed up with VITHIT to bring you a series of home workouts including plenty of pilates routines. But if you've been wanting to try but weren't sure where to start, this is the beginner's pilates routine for you.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

Pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer shows us how it's done. You're going to do this workout three times.

Roll yourself down onto the mat, placing your feet flat on the floor (knees bent), head rested and arms by your side.

Proceed to press your lower back into the mat and arch it away.

Exhale to lift your right leg into a table-top position so that your knee is above your hip.

Bring your right hand up and place a little bit of pressure on the leg as it pushes back. Hold that for five breath cycles.

beginner's pilates

If that is too difficult, you can bring the hand down and just hold your leg in that position. Once you've brought your leg down, do a couple more pelvic tilts.

On your next exhale, lift your left leg into the tabletop position and repeat the above on the opposite side.

Turn on your side and rest your head in your palm as your knees are bent and heels together. Proceed to lift the top knee away from the bottom knee.

beginner's pilates

Allow the top knee to slowly fall down onto the bottom knee. Go for four more of these.

beginner's pilates

Once you've completed that, lift the top leg up so it's parallel to the bottom leg. Bring your top knee towards your bottom knee as your heel goes towards the ceiling. Repeat that internal rotation four more times.

After that, you're going to repeat these movements on the opposite side.

Once they are completed, come into a box position to work on some shoulder stabilisation. bring your hands wider than your hips and your knees below your hips.

Caoimhe O'Dwyer's beginner's pilates

Shift your weight slightly over the shoulders. On your inhale, you're going to bend your elbows to bring your nose close to the mat.

Caoimhe O'Dwyer's beginner's pilates

Exhale as you slowly push up.

To get a super detailed breakdown, make sure to check out the video above. Once you've completed it, you're going to go back to the start two more times.

We have teamed up with VITHIT to bring you loads of great home workouts just like this one.

READ NEXT: These are a great few exercises to do in the back garden

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Longitude confirms refund policy as it becomes latest festival to cancel

Five perfect movies - A roundup of some of the best, according to Twitter

How to play for the record €90 million Eurojackpot from Ireland

Here's the full government statement as restrictions on mass gatherings extended until August

You may also love

How to play for the record €90 million Eurojackpot from Ireland

Test yourself to see if you can complete this full body workout at home

We're giving away a quality coffee machine so you can make barista style coffee at home

Calling all students, this upskilling platform is a great way to pass the time at home

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.