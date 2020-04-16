These are a great few exercises to do in the back garden

Nothing like a bit of fresh air and movement for the soul. These exercises to do in the back garden are ideal for that.

We have once again teamed up with VITHIT to bring you an unreal home workout.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

Fitness coach Jack Tuite is back to show us another workout we can do at home to burn some energy, get the blood pumping and clear the mind. And there's no equipment needed!

You'll do each exercise for 30 seconds with 10-second breaks in between. You'll do four to five rounds with one-minute rest in between.

To start off this workout, you're going to do some bicycle kicks as demonstrated by Jack below.

Next up, it's Supermans.

Lie face down on your mat and proceed to raise your arms and legs as shown below.

Then, it's Jump to Floor Touch.

Jump and land into the position below, repeating on each side.

After that, it's Press Up Rotation.

You'll do a normal press up, but rotate your body to raise one arm after each.

Then, Squat Hold Arms Raised.

Hold this position for 30 seconds.

And the last in this series of exercises to do in the back garden, it's Planks Shoulder Taps.

Hold the plank position and raise one hand to tap the opposite shoulder, repeating this move on each side for 30 seconds.

This is just one of the unreal home workouts we're bringing you right now.

For a great core workout that you and your partner can do together (whether it's in person or over video chat), head here.

We've also teamed up with VITHIT, the low calorie, low sugar drinks packed full of vitamins, to bring you some fabulous pilates routines, such as this one that's great for relieving back pain.

