Whether you're living together or you're meeting up over Skype, Zoom or Facetime, this is a great core workout for you and your partner to do together.

Many of us find it way easier to motivate ourselves when working out with someone else. So, you should definitely have a go at this couple's workout from Caoimhe O'Dwyer and Jack Tuite.

You're going to do each exercise for 30 seconds with 15-second breaks in between. There are three sets with a minute rest in between each.

To start off this core workout, you're going to go straight in with V Sit-Ups.

For the harder version, lie on your mat and bring your legs in, lifting the upper half of your body to allow your hands to reach your feet.

For the modified version, lie flat and raise your legs (knees bent) while bringing your hands to touch your knees.

After that, it's Starfish.

For the harder version of this, lie on your back in a Starfish position before bringing one leg up to meet the opposite hand.

For the modified version, lie on your back and bring your bent knee up to meet your hand.

And to finish off this core workout, you're going to do some High Plank Narrow To Wide Jumps.

For the harder version of this, start in a plank position and kick your legs in and out at the same time.

For the modified version, step one leg out and back in at a time.

