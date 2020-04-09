Close

This is a great core workout for you and your partner to do together

By Brian Dillon

April 9, 2020 at 4:38pm

Whether you're living together or you're meeting up over Skype, Zoom or Facetime, this is a great core workout for you and your partner to do together.

Many of us find it way easier to motivate ourselves when working out with someone else. So, you should definitely have a go at this couple's workout from Caoimhe O'Dwyer and Jack Tuite.

We've teamed up with VITHIT to break it down for you.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

You're going to do each exercise for 30 seconds with 15-second breaks in between. There are three sets with a minute rest in between each.

To start off this core workout, you're going to go straight in with V Sit-Ups.

For the harder version, lie on your mat and bring your legs in, lifting the upper half of your body to allow your hands to reach your feet.

Caoimhe O'Dwyer lying on the ground about to start a core workout

Caoimhe O'Dwyer completing a V Sit Up

For the modified version, lie flat and raise your legs (knees bent) while bringing your hands to touch your knees.

Jack Tuite lying on a mat about to start a core workout outside

Jack Tuite completing a modified V Sit Up

After that, it's Starfish.

For the harder version of this, lie on your back in a Starfish position before bringing one leg up to meet the opposite hand.

Caoimhe O'Dwyer about to do a Starfish exercise as part of a core workout at home

Caoimhe O'Dwyer about to do a Starfish exercise as part of a core workout at home

For the modified version, lie on your back and bring your bent knee up to meet your hand.

And to finish off this core workout, you're going to do some High Plank Narrow To Wide Jumps.

For the harder version of this, start in a plank position and kick your legs in and out at the same time.

Caoimhe O'Dwyer finishing off a core workout

For the modified version, step one leg out and back in at a time.

This is just one of the workouts we're bringing you in partnership with VITHIT, the low calorie, low sugar drink packed full of vitamins.

If you're currently spending a lot of time at a desk, then we recommend checking out this unreal chair yoga routine.

Or, check out this super quick and simple workout that's ideal for burning energy and working up a sweat at home.

READ NEXT: Perfect posture: how to make sure you're standing correctly

