This quick set of movements is great for helping with back pain

By Brian Dillon

April 13, 2020 at 12:17pm

Back pain is no pleasant experience. For those of us who occasionally (or regularly) experience it, there are a few simple things we can do to help.

Pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer is back again to show us exactly how it's done.

Pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer is back again to show us exactly how it's done.

Roll down onto your mat and bend your knees with your feet flat on the floor, placing your hands behind your head.

Caoimhe O'Dwyer getting ready to do a quick routine for back pain in her studio

Proceed to peel a couple of vertebrae off the floor, lifting upwards rather than transferring pressure to the neck and the head. Then melt the spine back down.

The next time you peel off the floor, come up a couple more vertebrae. Go for two more of these.

After that, bring two hands behind one leg, bring your chin to your chest and push your weight into that leg and sit up nice and tall.

Point your toes and hug your knees into your chest. Inhale and allow yourself to roll back. Exhale to roll up. Go for three more of these.

relieving back pain through pilates

relieving back pain through pilates

Face forward and cross your legs, stacking the spine. Bring your right hand down to the side, inhale and bring your left hand up.

Then, exhale to go into a side bend by walking the right arm down.

relieving back pain through pilates

Inhale as you come back up to the centre and bring your two arms up. Then, exhale to rotate over to your left-hand side.

relieving back pain through pilates

Inhale, come back to centre, bring your left hand down and your right hand up to repeat the previous side bend on the other side.

Come back to centre and exhale as you rotate your ribs over your hips to turn to your right-hand side.
Repeat that once more on each side.

Now, you’re going to get into a box position and drop your stomach to the floor.

Then, arch your back up towards the ceiling, pushing through the hands and bringing your chin to your chest.
Bring your body back over your heels (as far as you can) and then come back up. Repeat this a couple more times to finish off this back pain relief exercise.

Caoimhe O'Dwyer reducing back pain

This is just one of the rejuvenating routines we're teaming up with VITHIT to bring you.

If you want to burn energy and work up a sweat at home, then check out this quick high-intensity home workout.

READ NEXT: Here's a class couple's workout you can do at home with bae

