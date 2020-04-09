Challenge yourself with this unreal full body home workout

Looking to challenge yourself while you're at home? We've teamed up with VITHIT to bring you a full body home workout that makes for a great way to do that.

Clear your mind, get the blood pumping and burn some of that energy.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

Fitness coach Jack Tuite shows us exactly how to complete this super simple and accessible HIIT workout at home. There's no equipment needed. Do it in the kitchen, in the living room, in the shed, in the bedroom or wherever tickles your fancy.

You're going to do each exercise for 20 seconds at a time and complete four sets in total, with a one-minute rest between each set.

To start off with this full body home workout, you're going to do some walkouts.

Start off standing up, bringing your hands to the ground and walking them out to get into a plank position. Walk them back to stand again and repeat.

Next, it's Reverse Lunge to Knee Raise (Right Leg).

Keeping your left leg in place, bring your right leg into a back lunge before bringing it forward to raise your knee above your hip.

After that, you're going to change sides for Reverse Lunge to Knee Raise (Left Leg).

Repeat the above with the opposite leg.

After that, it's Flutter Kicks.

Like below, lie flat on the ground with your legs slightly raised and your hands under your bum. Briefly kick each leg up and down.

Then, it's 20 seconds of Diamond Press Ups.

These are similar to standard press-ups, but you're going to bring your hands together to form a diamond shape.

To finish off this full body home workout, you're going to go in with some Tuck Jumps as shown below.

This is just one of the class home workouts we're going to be presenting you alongside VITHIT.

