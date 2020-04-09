Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Challenge yourself with this unreal full body home workout

By Brian Dillon

April 9, 2020 at 11:53am

Sponsored

Share:

Looking to challenge yourself while you're at home? We've teamed up with VITHIT to bring you a full body home workout that makes for a great way to do that.

Clear your mind, get the blood pumping and burn some of that energy.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health boosting teas.

Fitness coach Jack Tuite shows us exactly how to complete this super simple and accessible HIIT workout at home. There's no equipment needed. Do it in the kitchen, in the living room, in the shed, in the bedroom or wherever tickles your fancy.

You're going to do each exercise for 20 seconds at a time and complete four sets in total, with a one-minute rest between each set.

To start off with this full body home workout, you're going to do some walkouts.

Start off standing up, bringing your hands to the ground and walking them out to get into a plank position. Walk them back to stand again and repeat.

Next, it's Reverse Lunge to Knee Raise (Right Leg).

Keeping your left leg in place, bring your right leg into a back lunge before bringing it forward to raise your knee above your hip.

After that, you're going to change sides for Reverse Lunge to Knee Raise (Left Leg).

Repeat the above with the opposite leg.

After that, it's Flutter Kicks.

Like below, lie flat on the ground with your legs slightly raised and your hands under your bum. Briefly kick each leg up and down.

Then, it's 20 seconds of Diamond Press Ups.

These are similar to standard press-ups, but you're going to bring your hands together to form a diamond shape.

Jack Tuite doing Diamond press ups during a full body home workout outside

Close up of Jack Tuite doing Diamond press ups during a full body home workout outside

To finish off this full body home workout, you're going to go in with some Tuck Jumps as shown below.

jack Tuite finishing off a full body hoke workout with Tuck Jumps outside

jack Tuite finishing off a full body hoke workout with Tuck Jumps outside

This is just one of the class home workouts we're going to be presenting you alongside VITHIT, the low calorie, low sugar drink packed full of vitamins.

For an unreal couple's workout that you and the other hand can try at home, head here. Or for a quick five-minute pilates routine that makes for a great break away from your desk when working from home, head here.

READ NEXT: Perfect posture: how to make sure you're standing correctly

Sponsored By
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

Netflix drops first look of new series starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow

Leo Varadkar got a shoutout from Jimmy Kimmel yesterday

Another class mural has popped up in Dublin

Calls for more Inside The K after gripping season finale

You may also love

This chair yoga is great for those of us who spend a lot of time at a desk

This super simple workout is a great way to work up a sweat at home

Perfect posture: how to make sure you're standing correctly

Here's a class couple's workout you can do at home with bae

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy