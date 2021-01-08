WATCH: Irish rappers release gas parody about Dry January

This DAP parody perfectly sums up our feelings about Dry January.

Irish rappers Evans Junior and Celaviedmai have teamed up with So.Beer to promote Dry Ass Pinty for Dry January with this gas parody of one of the biggest songs of last year. Filmed in famous Irish spots such as Bray Bowl and The Liberties, there are also appearances from Irish dancers, comics and social media stars Fabu D and Michael Fry.

Rapping about a deathly hangover we have all experienced, Evans Junior and Celaviedmai quite hilariously explain to us why we should go dry this January with So.Beer.

So.Beer is a non-alcoholic lager that has built-in immune support, packed with complex B-vitamins, minerals and The Naked Collective's immunoboost formula that comes in two flavours; Light Refreshing and Grapefruit. So, it's a beer with benefits. The only one, in fact. The So.Beer formulation has actually been proven to boost the immune system and promote good health in over 50 scientific studies.

With no additives and a refreshing light lager taste, it's a pretty great way to do Dry January this year. Each can contains 250mg of beta-glucans, B vitamins (B2,3,6,7, 9 and 12) and minerals. Some of the benefits include improved general immune health, protection against the harmful effects of stress and healthy energy levels. Plus, it’s vegan, low in sugar and low in calories (40 kcals per can).

Speaking about the rap video Catherina Butler, Joint CEO said:

"The DAP message is what we all need to hear in Ireland this January. Lots of us overdo it during Christmas, and especially with the challenges that we faced in 2020, a Dry January is more important than ever!

"In creating the DAP video, we wanted to showcase the best in young Irish rap and dance talent. Taking inspiration from one of the most well-known rap tracks of 2020, we want DAP to be an anthem for health and wellness in 2021!

So.Beer is available in stores across Ireland and online here.