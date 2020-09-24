Introducing So.Beer: The non-alcoholic lager made from 100% natural ingredients

So.Beer is the non-alcoholic lager made from 100% natural good-for-you ingredients. But do not fret, there is no compromise on taste with this one.

Brought to us by The Naked Collective, an ambitious carbon neutral start-up beverage company hailing from County Kildare, So.Beer is the non-alcoholic beer that lovers of lager will be very interested to try this year. Because it's an alcohol-free lager that still has that wonderful taste we love about lager, simples.

How did they do it? The company replaced the alcohol with good-for-you 100% natural ingredients, namely their exclusive blend of beta-glucan, complex B vitamins and polyphenols. This means that you can enjoy that wonderful lager taste with no compromise on taste, on health or tomorrow.

While we're on the topic of taste, it's worth mentioning that So.Beer comes in two flavours: refreshing light lager and grapefruit citrus flavours.

Plus, So.Beer cans are 100% recyclable which fits in with the company's carbon-neutral ethos.

Since this brand new non-alcoholic lager is brought to us by The Naked Collective, you can enjoy your drink knowing that it's powered by their SuperLiquid® and ImmunoBoost™ formula along with simple plant, vitamins and water as the only ingredients which are low sugar, low calorie, vegan-friendly and make for refreshingly healthy beverages.

Where can you get it to try it yourself? Well, keep an eye out in your local retailer as these cans have already started to hit Irish shelves. Additionally, they are also available on The Naked Collective's website, which you can check out here.

We are buzzing to try everything they are offering right now.

To find out more about Mude, their brand new range of five functional drinks includes Chill, Sleep, Play, Work and ImmunoBoost, you can head here.