Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Week 2 of our weekly workout: Keep yourself energised with these simple routines

By Brian Dillon

November 9, 2020 at 10:21am

Sponsored

Share:

If you're like me, then the main thing you're struggling with through lockdown is keeping your energy levels up. Listen, it's tough. That's why we're doing these weekly workout routines!

But the advice we're being given is to keep active. Even a quick, simple workout does wonders for our mood and energy levels. So, fitness coach Jack Tuite and pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer are back to provide us with some simple yet effective workout routines that will do the trick.

As part of our partnership with VITHIT, Jack and Caoimhe present a three-week workout that is as good for the mind as it is for the body.

So, without further ado, week 2 of your new weekly workout guide to get you through the lockdown...

Caoimhe kicks things off with a quick HIIT session, great for burning some energy and getting you pumped up. You'll do four or five rounds of this, completing 20 seconds of each exercise with 20-second breaks in between. You'll take a minute's break in between each round.

  1. Narrow to wide jump squat
  2. Walkout to wide jump
  3. Opposite elbow to opposite knee skip
  4. Lunge jump to knee raise left / right

Next, Jack shows us a great bodyweight (no impact) workout. This one has five different exercises and you'll do 20 seconds on and 10 seconds off, completing three sets with two-minute breaks in between.

  1. Half Burpee
  2. Punch Out’s
  3. High Marching Lat Pulldown
  4. Squat Kick Outs
  5. Glute Bridge Walkouts

And finally, it's time for some core. There are four parts to this and you'll do 20 seconds on and ten seconds off. Complete three sets with two minutes rest in between each.

  1. Leg Raises
  2. High Plank Oblique Crunch
  3. Flutter Kicks
  4. Deadbugs

Feeling energised? Wonderful! VITHIT's new sparkling range is a fantastic companion to our weekly workouts.

With flavours including pink grapefruit lime, raspberry watermelon and mango pineapple, these new cans are packed full of health-boosting vitamins and teas and are low in calories and sugars. Plus, they're super tasty.

To check out last week's workout, head here.

VITHIT is a low sugar, low-calorie health drink filled with 100% RDA of your daily vitamins and health-boosting teas.

Sponsored By
VITHIT is a low-calorie vitamin drink made with water, juice, tea, and vitamins. Each sparkling can contains 300 mg of healthy tea, less than 35 calories, and has no added sugar.

#LETSGETFIZZICAL
Visit our website
Follow us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Follow us on Instagram
Share:

Latest articles

There is a mini-Winter Market launching in Smithfield

Met Éireann says Ireland's weather will be in the 'battleground zone' this week 

Dublin artist creates 'don't go to 2020' merch inspired by her popular mural 

Bored? A free online 'molecular cocktail' class will cure that

You may also love

Week 1 of our weekly workout guide to help you through the lockdown

WIN: A month's supply of new VITHIT Sparkling and lots of other merchandise

You could win prizes by shooting a text to James Kavanagh and Anne Doyle this weekend

WIN: A Guinness x BuJo rugby at-home kit in time for the Guinness Six Nations

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.