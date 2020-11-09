Week 2 of our weekly workout: Keep yourself energised with these simple routines

If you're like me, then the main thing you're struggling with through lockdown is keeping your energy levels up. Listen, it's tough. That's why we're doing these weekly workout routines!

But the advice we're being given is to keep active. Even a quick, simple workout does wonders for our mood and energy levels. So, fitness coach Jack Tuite and pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer are back to provide us with some simple yet effective workout routines that will do the trick.

As part of our partnership with VITHIT, Jack and Caoimhe present a three-week workout that is as good for the mind as it is for the body.

So, without further ado, week 2 of your new weekly workout guide to get you through the lockdown...

Caoimhe kicks things off with a quick HIIT session, great for burning some energy and getting you pumped up. You'll do four or five rounds of this, completing 20 seconds of each exercise with 20-second breaks in between. You'll take a minute's break in between each round.

Narrow to wide jump squat Walkout to wide jump Opposite elbow to opposite knee skip Lunge jump to knee raise left / right

Next, Jack shows us a great bodyweight (no impact) workout. This one has five different exercises and you'll do 20 seconds on and 10 seconds off, completing three sets with two-minute breaks in between.

Half Burpee Punch Out’s High Marching Lat Pulldown Squat Kick Outs Glute Bridge Walkouts

And finally, it's time for some core. There are four parts to this and you'll do 20 seconds on and ten seconds off. Complete three sets with two minutes rest in between each.

Leg Raises High Plank Oblique Crunch Flutter Kicks Deadbugs

Feeling energised? Wonderful! VITHIT's new sparkling range is a fantastic companion to our weekly workouts.

With flavours including pink grapefruit lime, raspberry watermelon and mango pineapple, these new cans are packed full of health-boosting vitamins and teas and are low in calories and sugars. Plus, they're super tasty.

