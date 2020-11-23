Weekly workout 4: Time to push yourself and get sweaty with this home workout

This home workout is guaranteed to push you and help you burn off some of that energy.

For the past few weeks, we have teamed up with VITHIT as well as pilates instructor Caoimhe O'Dwyer and fitness coach Jack Tuite to bring you guys some home workouts.

We have now reached week 4, so we think it's time to push ourselves and work up a sweat. So, we invite you to jump up from your desk (or couch, we're not here to judge), get moving with us and put yourself in a better mind frame to kick ass for the rest of the day.

So without further ado, here is week 4 of our weekly workouts with VITHIT:

Caoimhe kicks things off with a fairly intense (but super-quick) HIIT workout. You'll do 20 seconds on and 20 seconds off with a one minute break in between each round (complete 4-5 rounds).

Heel Flicks Skaters Reverse Lunge to Knee Raise LEFT Reverse Lunge to Knee Raise RIGHT Wide to narrow press-up

After that, Jack shows us a bodyweight, no impact chair workout. Complete two rounds of three sets, doing 30 seconds on, 10 seconds off and taking a two-minute break in between sets.

Rear Elevated Split Squat LEFT LEG Rear Elevated Split Squat RIGHT LEG Chair Step Ups LEFT LEG Chair Step Ups RIGHT LEG Elevated Slow Mountain Climbers Squat

And finally, Jack shows us a fantastic core workout to finish things off. This one consists of two rounds of three sets and you'll do 20 seconds on and 10 off with two minutes rest between sets.

Side Plank Trunk Rotations LEFT Side Plank Trunk Rotations RIGHT Bicycle Kicks Bear Crawl Get Ups

Are you feeling energised? Wonderful!

