WIN: A whiskey blending class for you and your Dad this Father's Day

Looking for a fun day out in Dublin? Jameson Distillery Bow St. Blending Class gives you the chance to further explore the taste of Jameson Black Barrel, and we're giving you the chance to WIN a class ahead of Father's Day, plus loads more Jameson goodies.

Whether you're a whiskey connoisseur or you're looking to discover some new and exciting experiences in Dublin, we think you're going to be interested in this one.

Taking place over 90 minutes, this hands-on-experience takes you on an insightful journey through the art of whiskey blending. Led by a Jameson Craft Ambassador, you too will become a whiskey expert as you create a one-of-a-kind blend to take home and enjoy.

At the start of the experience, you and your guest get to draw whiskey straight from a cask in Dublin’s only live Maturation Warehouse. You'll then take the blending process into your own hands, where you get to nose and sample unique whiskeys in order to create your own signature Jameson Black Barrel blend.

Expect all of your senses to be engaged throughout the experience, with some nice personal touches added for good measure. Your craft ambassador will be on hand to give you their insider tips, tricks of the trade and share invaluable knowledge so you can land your perfect blend.

This blending class complements some of the other fantastic experiences at Bow St. including the flagship distillery tour, premium whiskey tasting in John Jameson’s secret office, and the very popular cocktail making masterclass.

Available seven days a week, the blending experience is a great shout for an afternoon date activity or a reunion with family and friends. Check out the Jameson website to book a class.

If you're looking for some more gift ideas for your dad this year, Jameson have a selection of merch and giftsets that are perfect for the occasion. On of the highlights includes the Jameson Black Barrel Proof Gift Set, valued at €110, which includes Jameson Black Barrel Proof 700ml, an engraved Jameson Black Barrel Hip Flask 6oz with a miniature Jameson Black Barrel and a Jameson Black Barrel set of glasses.

Or the Jameson Black Barrel Cask Strength 'Dad Edition', a limited edition bottle of the delicious whiskey that can be personalised especially for you dad.

They have loads more merch including Black Barrel hoodies, t-shirts and beanies available too, which you can view HERE.

We are giving one lucky person the chance to WIN a Black Barrel Blending Class at Jameson Distillery Bow St. for themselves and their Dad ahead of Father's Day. The winner will also receive the Jameson Black Barrel Proof Gift Set, the perfect gift for Father's Day!

Please enjoy Jameson responsibly.