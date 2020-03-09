WIN: Sandymount Hotel overnight package and tickets to Planet Earth at the 3Arena

Sandymount Hotel is giving you lovely Lovin Dublin readers the chance to win a stay in Europe's Leading Green Hotel as well as tickets to see a hotly-anticipated concert in the 3Arena and an early bird dinner for two in their Line Out Bar.

Listen, staycations are underrated. You get all the joy of going on a short break with your partner or your best pal without even leaving the city. All of the fun with none of the hassle: ideal if you ask me.

What's even better than a staycation? A staycation that includes breakfast, dinner and tickets to a fantastic concert in Dublin's 3 Arena.

Sandymount Hotel is giving away just that.

A stay in Sandymount Hotel is as eco-friendly as it is luxurious. Having been awarded the title of Europe's Leading Green Hotel in 2017, 2018 and 2019, you can enjoy your super comfy stay in this place with the knowledge that the team will do everything to ensure their impact on the environment is at an absolute minimum.

The hotel has a pair of tickets to give away to Planet Earth at the 3Arena on Wednesday, April 1. You'll enjoy an early bird dinner with your companion in their Line Out Bar before heading to the gig. After, you'll head back to the hotel to hang out at the bar or enjoy some Netflix in your executive room (which also features Dyson Hairdryers and Nespresso Machines).

Perched across the road from the Aviva Stadium, Sandymount Hotel is a fab spot for resting your head after a night out in Dublin.

If you're going to a gig in the 3Arena, a match in the Aviva or a show in the Bord Gáis, you'll be glad you decided to stay there. In fact, there is the opportunity to get a free pre-booked shuttle bus from the hotel out to these venues.

It is actually the city's oldest and largest family-run hotel, meaning it's a truly unique and comfy stay. It's modern and slick but there's no shortage of the warm welcomes you'd expect from a family-run hotel like this.

And it's not just the stay itself that you'll be mad about. The eating is fierce good as well.

Sandymount Hotel is home to The Line Out Bar, a casual dining spot that local residents adore.

Expect proper wholesome grub like burgers, steaks and Bangers and Mash as well as more adventurous dishes like Wild Mushroom & Leek Risotto and Roasted Pearl Onion & Pea Tagliatelle.

What do you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this class prize? Simply whack your details into the form below. Good luck!