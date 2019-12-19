You can do a free whiskey tasting at this new pop-up in town

There are loads of fab whiskey tasting experiences to be had in Dublin, but none are free.

Well, that was true until now.

Found on Dublin's South William Street, the Jameson Black Barrel pop-up experience will be offering free whiskey tastings right up until Christmas Eve.

And for something that's free, it looks pretty lit.

Groups of pals can book themselves in for a super unique whiskey tasting in the pop-up’s exclusive sensory pod.

And why is it super unique? Well, visitors will be taken on a sensory journey through the powerful richness, intense vanilla sweetness and pot still spiciness of Jameson Black Barrel, treating not just their taste buds, but also their sense of touch and smell.

You'll get to enjoy everything that is great about Jameson Black Barrel, a gorgeous member of the Jameson family which is matured within recrafted barrels for another level of smoothness.

All you have to do to secure your spot and experience this incredible whiskey-inspired journey with your pals this festive season is contact @jameson_ireland on Instagram.

Alternatively, you can also head along to the pop-up as there is space for walk-ins as well.

And that's not all.

Visitors will also be able to get the ultimate gift for the whiskey lover in their life. You'll be able to get personal with a limited-edition bottle engraving.

The Jameson Black Barrel pop-up experience launched on December 11 at 57 South William Street and will take up residency until December 24.

For more information visit www.jamesonwhiskey.com follow @Jameson_Ireland on Instagram or on Facebook.

Please drink Jameson responsibly.