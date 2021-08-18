You've never heard of this new movie, but it could be one of the funniest of the summer

By Rory Cashin

August 18, 2021 at 5:45pm

You've never heard of this new movie, but it could be one of the funniest of the summer

If you're looking for a good laugh this weekend...

Running for five series from 2014 to 2018 on BBC, People Just Do Nothing was a huge comedic hit that has continued to build its audience since it aired, resulting in this summer's big screen release, People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan.

The original show itself centred around a group of friends who work at a pirate radio station which solely broadcasts UK garage music, all entirely based out of a flat in West London.

Filmed in a documentary fashion similar to The Office and Parks & Rec (or, if we're talking music-based mockumentaries, This Is Spinal Tap), we watch as the group want their station - Kurupt FM - to develop into a fully-fledged garage act itself, as they all have dreams and aspirations of becoming huge, worldwide stars in their own right.

So we get to know MC Grindah (Allan Mustafa), DJ Beats (Hugo Chegwin), DJ Steves (Steve Stamp), Decoy (Daniel Woolford) and their manager Chabuddy G (Asim Chaundry) as they attempt to achieve world domination, all while constantly fighting with each other, and falling in and out of love with their respective partners.

Which is where we pick up from in People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan, when the gang discover that one of their tracks has become a massive hit in Japan. Seeing the opportunity to finally make it to the big time, they all head over in Tokyo with the hops of signing a contract and performing a number of huge headlining gigs.

Of course, things don't go exactly according to plan...

If you're already a big fan of the show, then you'll be very happy to hear about being able to spend more time with Kurupt FM, but if you're a newbie to the world of wannabe grime superstars, then you'll be very happy to hear that you can arrive at this brand new too.

People Just Do Nothing: Big In Japan is in Irish cinemas right now. Check out the trailer right here...

READ NEXT: This Dublin Bus Driver is going viral for his gas TikToks!

