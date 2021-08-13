This Dublin Bus Driver is going viral for his gas TikToks!

By Fiona Frawley

August 13, 2021 at 5:26pm

Share:
This Dublin Bus Driver is going viral for his gas TikToks!

Ah, we love a viral TikTok sensation. Especially when they're one of our own.

Also, we've recently been enjoying a deep dive into the world of Dublin Bus TikTok. Sounds niche, but we promise it's a thing.

That's how we came across our latest fave Richie Pardo, a Dublin Bus driver who's casually earned himself nearly 3 million likes for his hilarious vids about life in the driving seat.

He answers life's important questions, like how do you get into that wee driving cabin?

This browser does not support the video element.

He gives us the lowdown on what really happens when drivers swap over:

This browser does not support the video element.

He takes us through the trials and tribulations of 40 year olds trying to get away with a child leap card:

This browser does not support the video element.

And shares with us the true heartache of waving to a bus driver and having him not wave back:

This browser does not support the video element.

 

I can't lie gals, I'll be absolutely star struck if this guy ends up being my bus driver one day. Trying to get away with a child fare, but in front of TikTok royalty? Now that's a story for the grandkids.

Header image via TikTok/Richie_Pardo

READ NEXT: Friday night plans still tbc? Here are a few of our fave Dublin spots with tables available for the weekend

Share:

Latest articles

Horse boxes out, geo-domes in? This Kilmainham cafe may be starting a new trend

Five Dublin spots we're delighted to see open again for indoor dining

Six dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

We're loving this gorgeous homage to Ireland's favourite Bernese Mountain Dogs

You may also love

We're loving this gorgeous homage to Ireland's favourite Bernese Mountain Dogs

Popular Dublin club night is returning for a socially distanced block party!

Swim ban issued at popular South Dublin spot for the next few days

Highlights from Kellie Harrington's homecoming yesterday

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.