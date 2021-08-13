Friday night plans still tbc? Here are a few of our fave Dublin spots with tables available for the weekend

By Fiona Frawley

August 13, 2021 at 11:51am

Share:
Friday night plans still tbc? Here are a few of our fave Dublin spots with tables available for the weekend

Ahh we love a good spur of the moment night out. Makes us feel alive.

We don't love the scramble to try and find somewhere to go though. You've worked hard all week, you don't need to be stressing yourself out further by getting into the never ending back and forth of "I don't mind where we go", "you pick, I picked last time" - before you know it it's 11pm and you're in front of the tv with a frozen pizza, lamenting the night that could have been.

Logic says maybe you should have planned the night earlier in advance, but we don't care about logic here. All we care about is tasty food, a cocktail or three and a chance for you to show off your cute Friday night outfit. Luckily some of our favourite spots in Dublin still have space available for the weekend, so last-minuterella, you SHALL go to the ball.

1. Delahunt, Camden Street

Classy, welcoming and delish, there's space for you to live your best modern day Victorian life this weekend at Delahunt's indoor or outdoor dining areas.

3. Loose Cannon, Drury Street

There's many a night I've happily sat on the ground outside Loose Canon nursing a clean crisp rosé, but they've got tables and chairs now and they're available for walk-ins.

3. L'Gueuleton, Fade Street

Walk in spaces available this weekend for tasty dishes such as this Carlingford Crab creation and the creme de la creme of Dublin people watching.

There you go now sweetie, get your glad rags on and get out there.

Header image via Instagram/Delahunt 

READ NEXT: Popular Dublin club night is returning for a socially distanced block party!

Share:

Latest articles

We're loving this gorgeous homage to Ireland's favourite Bernese Mountain Dogs

Transport yourself to Hawaii with this stunning take on a homemade Poke Bowl

Popular Dublin club night is returning for a socially distanced block party!

Top chef takes us through the most delicious and unusual chocolate pairings

You may also love

Sad news for Dublin foodies as Big Grill Festival won't be going ahead for the second summer in a row

Here's the latest spice bag creation for you to try in Dublin

One of Dublin's favourite food trucks is relocating to a permanent home

Five vegetarian dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.