Popular Dublin club night is returning for a socially distanced block party!

By Fiona Frawley

August 12, 2021 at 1:32pm

It's the type of good news pick-me-up you need on a Thursday.

With festivals and events being cancelled left, right and centre. This is very welcome news! Earlier this morning, Mother announced their much-anticipated return in the form of a summer block party on Saturday, September 18th, to take place in the beaut setting of Clarke Square at the National Museum of Ireland.

We're getting Gossip Girl reboot vibes off the venue (edgy and expensive in equal measures, just imagine the instas) and just get a load of this line up:

  • Hosted by the Queen of Ireland herself, national f*cking treasure Panti Bliss
  • Denise Chaila (!!)
  • Elaine Mai & Guests
  • Mother DJs
  • Blu Hydrangea of UK Drag Race fame

And an impressive array of local talent including:

  • Shirley Temple Bar
  • Davina Devine
  • Dragged Up
  • Veda X Bitches with Wolves

After ~the year we've had~, a return to live entertainment on this scale, with this much talent, will be  undoubtedly euphoric.

As well as tunes, queens and general stunning vibes there'll be a full bar and selection of tasty food stalls. With public health advice in mind, tickets will be sold in pods of six, to be seated at socially distanced picnic benches. Tickets are priced at €45 each, to be sold in pods of 6 working out at €270 + booking fee. They're on sale now and we doubt they'll be around for too long so if this is the kind of event you've been dreaming of, jump on quick.

Header image via Instagram/MotherDublin

