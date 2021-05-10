Longitude cancelled for this year due to Covid-19 restrictions

It has been confirmed today that the 2021 Longitude Festival will not be taking place as planned due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement issued earlier today, Longitude said that 'following the Government’s most recent announcement, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to Covid-19 restrictions and it is with great regret that we must announce that this year’s festival will not take place."

𝗟𝗢𝗡𝗚𝗜𝗧𝗨𝗗𝗘 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟭 𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘



♻️ Refund from point of sale

🎟 Online/phone purchase via Ticketmaster refunded automatically

#Longitude2022 ⏩ 1-3 July 2022

It was added that "We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marlay Park this summer.”

Refunds will be available from the point of purchase and those who booked their tickets online will be refunded automatically. Organisers also confirmed that the festival will take place next year from July 1 until July 3. Acts that were due to perform this year include Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator.

