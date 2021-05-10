Longitude cancelled for this year due to Covid-19 restrictions

By James Fenton

May 10, 2021 at 4:15pm

Share:
Longitude cancelled for this year due to Covid-19 restrictions

It has been confirmed today that the 2021 Longitude Festival will not be taking place as planned due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In a statement issued earlier today, Longitude said that 'following the Government’s most recent announcement, it has become clear that we simply will not be able to make Longitude happen this year due to Covid-19 restrictions and it is with great regret that we must announce that this year’s festival will not take place."

It was added that "We are so sorry to the thousands of people who bought tickets to this year’s festival and are absolutely devastated that, once again, we won’t be able to welcome you all to Marlay Park this summer.”

Refunds will be available from the point of purchase and those who booked their tickets online will be refunded automatically. Organisers also confirmed that the festival will take place next year from July 1 until July 3. Acts that were due to perform this year include Kendrick Lamar, A$AP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator.

READ NEXT: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all month with these delish dishes and drinks

Share:

Latest articles

Happy Penneys day - Joy for Dubliners as doors opened for the first time this year

Six sexy Sunday Sambos to get stuck into today in Dublin

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all month with these delish dishes and drinks

Feeling' Peckish? This brand new Dublin 7 pop-up will hit the spot

You may also love

Dermot Kennedy gives update on his St. Anne's Park and Malahide Castle gigs

10 things we miss about going to the cinema

Lovin Games Weekly - the new Resident Evil is finally here

Hands on with the Google Nest Hub Second Generation

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.