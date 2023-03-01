Post Malone, Wu Tang Clan, and Nas announce Dublin summer gigs

It's been a big week for rap and hip hop fans as three massive artists have announced upcoming Dublin gigs.

It's time to get excited for some proper concerts this summer. Post Malone, Nas and Wu Tang Clan are all heading to Dublin in the sunnier months of the year and we're already excited.

Yesterday, the iconic hip hop collective Wu Tang Clan announced they will co-headline a 3Arena show with legendary rapper Nas on June 9. The gig is part of Wu Tang's N.Y. State of Mind Tour, with tickets priced €69.50 on sale Friday, March 3 at 9am.

Starting life in New York's Staten Island during the early 90's the acclaimed group consists of RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, Cappadonna, and the deceased Ol' Dirty Bastard (ODB).

Nas, another New York City native, released his debut album Illmatic in 1994, which is still widely regarded as one of the greatest rap albums of all time.

Wu-Tang and Nas most recently toured together last year 2022, and are now extending their tour further across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the US. Nas’ latest album King’s Disease III released last year, while Wu-Tang last album, A Better Tomorrow, came out in in 2014.

Just a day after the Wu Tang and Nas concert was announced, rapper and singer Post Malone also announced he is extending his Twelve Carat Tour to Europe, coming to the 3Arena on May 9. Tickets are €59.50 and go on sale Friday, March 3 at 12pm. Support will come from Mississippi hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd.

Malone released his fourth and most recent studio album, Twelve Carat Toothache, in June 2022 to positive reviews. The Texas musician always draws a big crowd for his Irish gigs and we can't see this going any differently.

