5 gigs to get tickets for this week

We're directing our thoughts away from the news this week and manifesting a happy, healthy future full of live gigs and dancing.

And we assume you're all doing the same. As gig announcements continue to roll in from our fave artists, there's no harm in nabbing yourself a ticket or two and looking ahead to better times. Strongly advised for some of the shows on the list this week, as we imagine they'll sell out in minutes.

Dermot Kennedy, 3Arena

Dermot Kennedy's star has continued to grow and grow this past year, and tickets are on sale this Friday for this charity gig at 3Arena, with profits going to Pieta House and Focus Ireland. Be ready to go Friday at 9am, tickets will be available HERE.

Kojaque, Workman's Cellar

If you've been to a gig at the new Workman's venue, you'll know it's extremely intimate and tickets fly out. Throw Kojaque into the mix, and you'd want to move fast my friends. Tickets will be available from 10am tomorrow morning (18th).

The Lakeland Sessions, Blackhall, Mullingar

Fab lineup for the Westmeath Bachelor Festival happening May Bank Holiday weekend at Blackhall, Mullingar with Gavin James, The Academic, The Blizzards and Ellen Sleator all set to perform. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am HERE.

John Francis Flynn, Vicar Street

Are you a fan of your folk music? John Francis Flynn just won Best Emerging Folk Artist and Folk Singer at this years RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, and will play Vicar Street on May 1st of next year. Tickets available from 10am this Friday.

Early Club Nights at the Academy

More of a general one but if the news of early closures has hit you hard, The Academy have committed to keep on dancing with club nights taking place during the earlier hours of 7pm-12am. Tickets for the next few weekends are available HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

