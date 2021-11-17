5 gigs to get tickets for this week

By Fiona Frawley

November 17, 2021 at 5:14pm

Share:
5 gigs to get tickets for this week

We're directing our thoughts away from the news this week and manifesting a happy, healthy future full of live gigs and dancing.

And we assume you're all doing the same. As gig announcements continue to roll in from our fave artists, there's no harm in nabbing yourself a ticket or two and looking ahead to better times. Strongly advised for some of the shows on the list this week, as we imagine they'll sell out in minutes.

Dermot Kennedy, 3Arena

Dermot Kennedy's star has continued to grow and grow this past year, and tickets are on sale this Friday for this charity gig at 3Arena, with profits going to Pieta House and Focus Ireland. Be ready to go Friday at 9am, tickets will be available HERE.

Kojaque, Workman's Cellar

If you've been to a gig at the new Workman's venue, you'll know it's extremely intimate and tickets fly out. Throw Kojaque into the mix, and you'd want to move fast my friends. Tickets will be available from 10am tomorrow morning (18th).

The Lakeland Sessions, Blackhall, Mullingar

Fab lineup for the Westmeath Bachelor Festival happening May Bank Holiday weekend at Blackhall, Mullingar with Gavin James, The Academic, The Blizzards and Ellen Sleator all set to perform. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am HERE.

John Francis Flynn, Vicar Street

Are you a fan of your folk music? John Francis Flynn just won Best Emerging Folk Artist and Folk Singer at this years RTÉ Radio 1 Folk Awards, and will play Vicar Street on May 1st of next year. Tickets available from 10am this Friday.

Early Club Nights at the Academy

More of a general one but if the news of early closures has hit you hard, The Academy have committed to keep on dancing with club nights taking place during the earlier hours of 7pm-12am. Tickets for the next few weekends are available HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock 

READ NEXT: Hen's Teeth is collaborating with Other Voices on this gorge exhibition

 

Share:

Latest articles

How The Academy are adapting to the latest set of restrictions

Hen's Teeth is collaborating with Other Voices on this gorge exhibition

5 festive treats to try in Dublin this week

5 Dublin eateries offering Thanksgiving dinner and desserts

You may also love

How The Academy are adapting to the latest set of restrictions

Tickets available now for the last hurrah at Coppers

Pack your pooch and get involved in this charity dog walk in Phoenix Park!

6 fun activities to enjoy in Dublin this winter

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.