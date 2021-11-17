Hen's Teeth is collaborating with Other Voices on this gorge exhibition

By Katy Thornton

November 17, 2021 at 4:34pm

Hen's Teeth is collaborating with Other Voices on this gorge exhibition

A perfect experience for the art lover in your life.

Hen's Teeth is holding an exhibition at their Blackpitts location until the 21st November, and you don't want to miss out. They took to Instagram to give us a sneak peek at some of the work they have on display.

These 20 works aim to celebrate the 20 iconic performances that will take place at the Other Voices event between the 25th and 28th November. The prints are available to purchase online, or in the Hen's Teeth store. Checking out the website is a great way to see the art on display if you can't make it to Hen's Teeth to view it in person.

The link to the prints is HERE. Maybe you have an art lover in your life, or you're doing up your own gallery wall. Either way, Hen's Teeth have some gorge music inspired art for you to check out. Could be just the Christmas gift for a loved one.

The prints are available for sale until the 5th December.

Header image via Instagram/hensteethstore

