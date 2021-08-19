There'll be a reading of the book behind Tommy Bowe's 10 SIBLINGS? slip up in Dublin next week

Day time telly watchers all over the country cringed in unison last week when poor aul Tommy Bowe spoke too soon.

Cringe yes, but also an accidental stroke of genius comic timing. Here's the clip if you haven't had it sent to you via multiple whatsapp groups already:

We've all put our foot in it at some stage in our lives, and now Tommy flies the flag for us all.

This viral clip has has been an endless source of entertainment to us all, but I'm embarrassed to say I've only just found out who the Seamas they were referring to is. Anyone else? His name's Seamas O Reilly, and his number 1 bestselling book Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? will be enjoying a launch at Hen's Teeth next Thursday (26th).

Did Ye Hear Mammy Died? is the story of Seamas (and his ten siblings, famously) growing up in rural Northern Ireland in the 1990s after the death of their mother when Seamas was five. In typical Irish fashion, it's hilarious and heartbreaking in equal measures, with rave reviews from some big names in Irish literature as you'll see on the poster.

If the book sounds like a bitta you, author Seamas will be doing a reading and signing "books/babies/body parts" at Hen's Teeth next Thursday - there'll also be drinks and bites and the book will be available to purchase in store. Definitely one to head along to, just wait til he's finished his sentence before you hit him with the "TEN SIBLINGS??" line.

Header image via Tommy Bowe

