This Dublin 8 spot is doing a killer Sunday Roast

Is there anything better on a Sunday than a big old roast? We think not.

Hen's Teeth is talking a big game saying this roast is better than your nan's, so you're going to have to check it out to see if that's true. There's options galore with spatchcock chicken and gravy, roast pork belly, or malt glazed cauliflower for the veggies. Choose between hasselback potatoes, sticky spiced heritage carrots, or braised red cabbage with brioche crumb for your side. And they haven't forgotten dessert - their white chocolate custard with clementine, malted milk, and almond sounds exquisite, so try keep some room for it.

The whole package comes to a reasonable €25. Hen's Teeth open 12pm to 10pm on Sundays.

Tables are booking up fast, so get onto them to see when you can get a spot. Bookings are available HERE.

Header image via Shutterstock

