Sad news for Dublin foodies as Big Grill Festival won't be going ahead for the second summer in a row

Organisers of the beloved bbq festival had hoped that restrictions would have allowed them to run the event with a greater capacity than 200 this summer, but it wasn't to be.

Before 2020, Big Grill Festival ran for seven years in Dublin's Herbert Park every August to an eager craft beer and bbq loving audience, showcasing some of the city's top chefs and restauranteurs. In an emotional Instagram post yesterday, event organiser Andy Noonan confirmed the festival would be postponed to August 2022. Noonan also expressed his disappointment at the lack of a clear roadmap from the government for his industry.

It has now been over 500 days since our sector closed and we still have no clear roadmap from The Government for outdoor or indoor events. It is another devastating blow to our team, partners, participants, sector and all of our loyal fans who have supported us since our first event in 2014.

The post confirmed that all tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled 2022 event, and assured that Big Grill would be back "bigger and better in 2022 with some great new additions to the event". This sad news comes just a week after Electric Picnic was cancelled, and amidst frustration over large numbers being allowed into stadiums for sporting events under current restrictions while gigs and cultural events on smaller scales are not permitted. We'll miss Big Grill this month, and look forward to hopefully getting to join them next year for a delicious meaty feed, good tunes and craic.

Header image via Instagram/Big Grill Festival

