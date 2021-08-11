Sad news for Dublin foodies as Big Grill Festival won't be going ahead for the second summer in a row

By Fiona Frawley

August 11, 2021 at 3:16pm

Share:
Sad news for Dublin foodies as Big Grill Festival won't be going ahead for the second summer in a row

Organisers of the beloved bbq festival had hoped that restrictions would have allowed them to run the event with a greater capacity than 200 this summer, but it wasn't to be.

Before 2020, Big Grill Festival ran for seven years in Dublin's Herbert Park every August to an eager craft beer and bbq loving audience, showcasing some of the city's top chefs and restauranteurs. In an emotional Instagram post yesterday, event organiser Andy Noonan confirmed the festival would be postponed to August 2022. Noonan also expressed his disappointment at the lack of a clear roadmap from the government for his industry.

It has now been over 500 days since our sector closed and we still have no clear roadmap from The Government for outdoor or indoor events. It is another devastating blow to our team, partners, participants, sector and all of our loyal fans who have supported us since our first event in 2014.

The post confirmed that all tickets would remain valid for the rescheduled 2022 event, and assured that Big Grill would be back "bigger and better in 2022 with some great new additions to the event". This sad news comes just a week after Electric Picnic was cancelled, and amidst frustration over large numbers being allowed into stadiums for sporting events under current restrictions while gigs and cultural events on smaller scales are not permitted. We'll miss Big Grill this month, and look forward to hopefully getting to join them next year for a delicious meaty feed, good tunes and craic.

Header image via Instagram/Big Grill Festival 

READ NEXT: Highlights from Kellie Harrington's homecoming yesterday

Share:

Latest articles

It's time to win this month's unreal summer giveaway: The Back Garden Festival Kit including a mobile speaker, lights and exclusive summer merch pack

There's a new cafe to hit up in Dublin 7

Chocolatier couple explain how they came up with the world's first organic chocolate range

Highlights from Kellie Harrington's homecoming yesterday

You may also love

Here's the latest spice bag creation for you to try in Dublin

One of Dublin's favourite food trucks is relocating to a permanent home

Five vegetarian dishes to try in Dublin this weekend

We're delighted to see this Dublin city bakery back open for business

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.