Highlights from Kellie Harrington's homecoming yesterday

Seeing Kellie Harrington's close-knit community come together to celebrate her homecoming couldn't have been more perfectly timed and more necessary, lifting the spirits of the nation!

As is clear from every interview she's given, you couldn't find a person more deserving of a heroes welcome. At every opportunity she's advocated for more funding for local sports clubs in her community and beyond, is humble to the end and seems genuinely surprised that anyone stayed up to watch the fight, never mind filling the streets of Dublin City to welcome her home.

Get ready for some uplifting content! We've rounded up some of the highlights of her homecoming yesterday from Twitter! Did you catch a glimpse of Kellie's homecoming to Portland Row?

What a day, what a homecoming at #PortlandRow ❤️ I’m filled with so much emotion and pure happiness. @Kelly64kg you deserved this so much and I hope you get to soak it all in and enjoy every moment. 💚#kellieharrington #homecoming #happiness pic.twitter.com/63ALjDoYUs — 🦋 𝐑𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐥𝐢𝐧🐬 (@Raven_rachel) August 10, 2021

Nice touch at Kellie Harrington's homecoming



Someone chucks her a Simba toy, which she hoists into the air full Lion King style. #hakunamatata pic.twitter.com/jm6ez726ZH — Paul O'Donoghue (@paulodonoghue93) August 10, 2021

Take a walk down Portland Row in Dublin with Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington 🇮🇪🎉🇮🇪👏 pic.twitter.com/RKNCWN48y6 — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) August 10, 2021

“Better than a Paddy’s Day, I’ll tell ya!”

Excitement building as people continue to gather on Portland Row in Dublin for Kellie Harrington’s homecoming pic.twitter.com/V7u14W7eYf — Philip Bromwell (@philipbromwell) August 10, 2021

The Five Lamps lit up in green white and orange, kids playfully sparring on the path, and gold balloons all along Portland Row ahead of Kellie Harrington's homecoming. @thejournal_ie pic.twitter.com/7WUXOz7r6J — Gráinne Ní Aodha (@GNiAodha) August 10, 2021

Celebrations well underway in Portland Row for the homecoming of Kellie Harrington pic.twitter.com/pX8Xr1P2au — Fionnuala Walsh (@Fionnuala_Walsh) August 10, 2021

A deserving winner, and an incredible representative for Ireland. Hon Kellie!

Lead Image via Shutterstock and Instagram/Team_Olympic_Ireland

