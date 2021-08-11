Highlights from Kellie Harrington's homecoming yesterday

By Fiona Frawley

August 11, 2021 at 11:13am

Seeing Kellie Harrington's close-knit community come together to celebrate her homecoming couldn't have been more perfectly timed and more necessary, lifting the spirits of the nation!

As is clear from every interview she's given, you couldn't find a person more deserving of a heroes welcome. At every opportunity she's advocated for more funding for local sports clubs in her community and beyond, is humble to the end and seems genuinely surprised that anyone stayed up to watch the fight, never mind filling the streets of Dublin City to welcome her home.

Get ready for some uplifting content! We've rounded up some of the highlights of her homecoming yesterday from Twitter! Did you catch a glimpse of Kellie's homecoming to Portland Row?

A deserving winner, and an incredible representative for Ireland. Hon Kellie!

